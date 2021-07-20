Nectar Bath Treats Celebrates New Resorts World Las Vegas Location as Vegas Reopens

ABOUT THE EVENT On June 25, 2021, a cake-cutting ceremony marked the opening of the Resorts World Las Vegas location, apt for the bakery-inspired bath and body brand. The new store has an experiential make-your-own-Milkshake installation for the fan-favorite Milkshake Bath Soak as well as a fragrance bar for developing custom scents. Early attendees were able to infuse their unique scent into mini body butters. They also played a custom scratch-to-win lottery ticket for prizes and discounts.

Nectar Bath Treats opened their first retail store on the Las Vegas Strip in 2015. Embraced by tourists and local shoppers alike, Nectar has since expanded to ten retail stores across Nevada and California.

"As the first new resort construction on the Strip in over a decade, Resorts World Las Vegas is an exciting experience to be a part of," said Tom Taicher, CEO of Nectar. "Las Vegas is reopening, and we hope our store can be a destination for joy."

The new Nectar store at Resorts World Las Vegas is located at 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, next to the Las Vegas Hilton lobby.

Nectar Bath Treats is an online and retail destination for joyful self-care and unique bath and body confections. Co-founded in 2015 by Tom Taicher, Nectar is committed to using simple, plant-based ingredients that are safe for even the most sensitive skin. Nectar aims to inspire positivity and happiness from hand-crafted and hand-painted bath and body treats that care for you and your family, to ingredients and processes that care for the planet, and business practices and environments that show employees respect and appreciation. Visit Nectar at one of their ten Las Vegas or Southern California locations, or online at www.nectarusa.com .

