Nectar by Resident Debuts "Awaken Great Sleep" Campaign Featuring Motivational Sleeper Yawn Yawnson

Developed specifically for YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms, the spots are designed to contrast the serenity that is typical in sleep marketing and instead riffs on the oft over-the-top style of great motivational speakers. Enter Yawn Yawnson: the campaign's hero and first-ever hype man for sleep. Yawn provokes discussion about sleep in a loud, hyperbolic way to create a high-energy parody that addresses the all-too-familiar anxiety we face around the topic of sleep.

Yawn has dedicated his life to sharing the greatest thrill of human existence: sleeping. In the :90 hero spot, he addresses massive crowds and extols the power of a good nap. Working the crowd into a frenzy, Yawn brings audience members on stage to share his go-to sleep solution: Nectar - a memory foam mattress with unrivaled comfort and unprecedented 365-night sleep trial. Yawn's fans, also known as Bedheads, go wild and partake in mattress surfing. Yawn chants: "Free yourselves from being awake."

"Prioritizing sleep is a problem that resonates with all of us. Too often it takes a backseat to everything else in life, which is why we felt sleep needs a hype man – we all need a little Yawn Yawnson in our life," said Gil Efrati, CMO of Nectar by Resident. "Instead of leaning into a calm, sleepy message like so many others in the space, we want to get consumers pumped about cozying up, hitting snooze and sleeping in, all on a Nectar mattress. There is often a stigma associated with taking time out for sleep, and as a society we celebrate and reward the 'hustle.' At Nectar we celebrate and reward the 'UnHustle.'"

"Awaken Great Sleep" follows the company's two previous campaigns, including 2018 award-winning "Make America Sleep Again" which drove growth and awareness for Nectar through digital advertising and Facebook, and secured a top spot on YouTube's 2018 TrueView for Action Ads Leaderboard, as well as the very popular and funny digital video campaign; "Real, Sleep Science from Mayim Bialik," which was launched November, 2018, also to widespread acclaim.

The Awaken Great Sleep campaign was produced and developed for Nectar by Mustache, a Brooklyn, NY-based creative content agency, part of Cognizant Interactive.

"We all know a great night's sleep is amazing, but most brands talk about it in a way that's unoriginal and far from attention-grabbing, said John Limotte, CEO and Executive Creative Director, Mustache. "From a strategic perspective, we couldn't have asked for a more aligned client partner than Nectar by Resident, as they allowed us to literally bring sleep education to life in an exciting way through the creation of Yawn Yawnson."

Stemming from years of experience within strategic content creation, Mustache has developed a unique ability to develop performance-driven creative that tells brand stories in a customer-first way that resonates, which is again on display through this campaign.

View the :90 and :15 second campaign spots. To learn more about Nectar and join the Awaken Great Sleep movement, visit AwakenGreatSleep.com. More information about Resident brands can be found at www.residenthome.com.

About Resident:

At Resident (http://residenthome.com/), we are relentless in our passion to provide consumers better choices when it comes to everyday home products. From mattresses and bedding and bath essentials to rugs and furniture for every room in the house, each of our brands have unparalleled standards for quality, style and value. Offering the best-ever trial periods and warranties, our direct-to-consumer house of brands include: Nectar, DreamCloud, Level, Awara, Wovenly and Bundle. The company, which is headquartered in California with offices in New York City, London and Tel Aviv, initially launched in 2017 with Nectar, the fastest growing e-commerce brand in North America.*

*Internet Retailer 2019 Top 1000 Analysis Report

