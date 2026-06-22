Nectar Expands Genesys Cloud Observability with New Operational Intelligence Capabilities

Latest release combines customer experience visibility with deeper operational and platform intelligence for modern contact centers

JERICHO, N.Y., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Services Corp. today announced the availability of the latest release of the Nectar DXP observability platform, designed to help enterprises proactively manage contact center performance, troubleshoot issues faster, and improve customer and agent experiences. This feature release expands operational intelligence and proactive management of Genesys Cloud environments.

Bridging the Gap Between Experience and Platform Visibility

Nectar's latest release helps Genesys Cloud users to better connect operational platform events directly to customer and agent experiences, providing a more complete understanding of how infrastructure, routing, and platform behavior impact conversations.

New capabilities include:

Expanded operational intelligence for Genesys Cloud , providing greater visibility into platform health, queue performance, agent responsiveness, and capacity utilization to help organizations identify performance bottlenecks, optimize operations, and improve service levels.

, providing greater visibility into platform health, queue performance, agent responsiveness, and capacity utilization to help organizations identify performance bottlenecks, optimize operations, and improve service levels. Unified operational and experience observability , allowing teams to correlate platform events, alarms, and performance issues with the customer and agent experiences they impact, accelerating root cause analysis and helping uncover operational issues affecting customer journeys.

, allowing teams to correlate platform events, alarms, and performance issues with the customer and agent experiences they impact, accelerating root cause analysis and helping uncover operational issues affecting customer journeys. Enhanced conversation analytics and troubleshooting , including deeper insight into interaction outcomes, disconnect causes, and operational performance to improve reliability, support more informed decision-making, and quickly determine whether issues originated from the customer, agent, or platform side.

, including deeper insight into interaction outcomes, disconnect causes, and operational performance to improve reliability, support more informed decision-making, and quickly determine whether issues originated from the customer, agent, or platform side. Faster troubleshooting through proactive diagnostic log capture, allowing teams to investigate issues using continuously captured diagnostics data, eliminating the need to reproduce intermittent problems and significantly reducing time to resolution.

"Organizations want more than just visibility into customer experience. They want to understand the operational factors driving those experiences and how they impact business outcomes. This release helps customers get more value from their Genesys investments by connecting customer experience and operational performance in a way that hasn't been possible before." - Pedram Feshareki, Vice President of Product Development, Nectar Services Corp.

Continued Momentum Around AI Enablement

In addition to the operational intelligence enhancements introduced, Nectar continues to advance its AI enablement initiatives through ongoing development of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server framework.

Following the company's initial MCP announcement earlier this year, Nectar has advanced the initiative from alpha to beta, marking an important milestone in the company's vision for AI-driven access to communications observability and operational intelligence data. The MCP Server framework is designed to help organizations and AI applications securely access contextual insights across complex UC and contact center environments, enabling more intelligent automation, troubleshooting, and decision-making.

Availability

Nectar DXP R23 will be available starting this week for customers worldwide. Nectar will showcase the new operational intelligence and observability capabilities as well as the MCP advancements at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas, June 22–25, at Booth 826.

About Nectar Services Corp.

Nectar Services Corp. delivers industry-leading unified communications and contact center observability and assurance solutions for global enterprises and managed service providers. For more than two decades, Nectar has provided end-to-end visibility, diagnostics, and analytics across complex, multi-vendor environments that empower organizations to optimize user experience, accelerate troubleshooting, and enhance operational efficiency. Nectar's vendor-neutral approach enables seamless integration with the world's leading collaboration and contact center platforms.

SOURCE Nectar Services Corp.