Nectar Introduces AI Assistant That Turns Observability Data into Operational Intelligence

JERICHO, N.Y., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Services Corp., a leader in unified communications and contact center observability, today announced its native AI Assistant, built directly into the platform to turn vast operational telemetry into instantly accessible intelligence. The new capability allows operators and service providers to interact with Nectar's telemetry and service data through natural language, delivering faster diagnosis, richer context, and clear resolution paths without deploying separate AI tools or moving data outside Nectar.

The assistant allows teams to query Nectar's extensive operational dataset, including session data, configuration management database records, call analytics, and provisioning information, through natural language requests. Users can investigate anomalies, generate charts, identify likely root causes, and receive remediation guidance in seconds. Observability data becomes operational intelligence that's instantly accessible.

Conversational Intelligence Built In

Traditional observability analytics tools are constrained by pre-built views and fixed dashboards. Nectar's AI assistant removes that constraint entirely. Operators are no longer bound by what a report was designed to show, they can query what they actually need to know, however they need to see it. Key capabilities delivered at launch include:

Natural language querying of extensive telemetry data across voice, video, chat, and multi-vendor ecosystems

Early detection of service degradation and customer experience issues

Context aware root cause analysis combining historical and real time telemetry

AI generated remediation guidance for configuration, capacity, and escalation decisions

Dynamic report and chart creation that can be saved as dashboards

Continuous learning from operator feedback and incident outcomes

Built API-Complete and Ready for Agency from Day One

Most observability platforms were not designed with AI in mind. Their data sits behind proprietary interfaces, fragmented modules, and brittle point-to-point integrations. When AI has inevitably been bolted on, security and governance are an afterthought.

Nectar was built AI ready. Every function, data domain, and administrative operation has always been API first and schema consistent as a founding principle. The platform exposes a vast and complete API surface. As a result, agentic tooling expansion does not depend on retrofitting new integration layers or rebuilding access paths. From the moment Nectar introduced its own agent, it has been able to observe, reason, and act across the entire system.

That means AI agent security is built in by design. Every AI interaction is subject to the same access controls, tenancy isolation, and audit trails that govern the rest of the platform. AI reasoning operates within explicit permissions, and every action is fully traceable.

Built the Right Way: One Architecture for Humans and AI

Nectar built its internal AI assistant as an MCP client that consumes the same toolset exposed to external agents. This avoids a common trap many vendors fall into: maintaining a proprietary internal assistant while building a separate open integration layer for partners. The result is duplicated tools, growing technical debt, and a widening gap between internal and external capabilities.

Nectar maintains one set of tools. Every capability added to the platform is immediately available to both the native assistant and any connected partner ecosystem. This approach keeps the architecture simple while accelerating innovation over time. Pedram Feshareki, Nectar VP Product Development, stated, "Our customers already have world-class visibility through Nectar. What the AI assistant adds is the ability to go beyond what any dashboard was designed to show, asking questions in the moment, getting answers in seconds, and acting on them immediately."

Availability

Nectar's AI Assistant capabilities are currently available in early alpha with select customers and partners. Nectar plans to expand its early access program throughout 2026, with additional details on general availability expected in the coming months. Those attending Enterprise Connect this month can stop by Nectar's Booth (#928) and see these new capabilities in person.

Organizations interested in participating in the early access program can contact their Nectar representative, email [email protected], or contact us on www.nectarcorp.com.

About Nectar Services Corp.

Nectar Services Corp. delivers industry-leading unified communications and contact center observability solutions for global enterprises and managed service providers. For more than two decades, Nectar has provided end‑to‑end visibility, diagnostics, and analytics across complex, multi‑vendor environments—empowering organizations to optimize user experience, accelerate troubleshooting, and enhance operational efficiency. Nectar's vendor‑neutral, standards‑based approach enables seamless integration with the world's leading collaboration and contact center platforms.

