Nectar Announces MCP Integration, Advancing Enterprise Communications Observability

Early Alpha Release Introduces Open-Standard AI Interoperability for UC and Contact Center Environments

JERICHO, N.Y., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Services Corp., a leader in unified communications and contact center observability, today announced support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP is Anthropic's open standard for connecting AI to external data), giving organizations the ability to ask natural questions about the experience of their teams and immediately get real‑time, context‑rich insights in return.

As enterprises deploy AI assistants and autonomous agents, a critical gap has emerged. While AI systems can reason and generate responses, they often lack direct access to trusted operational reality. Observability platforms collect vast amounts of telemetry, yet that intelligence remains inaccessible to AI decision systems without complex integration or manual analysis.

AI Native Access to Experience Intelligence

MCP extends Nectar's long‑standing commitment to vendor‑neutral, open integration and positions Nectar's platform as a strategic bridge between enterprise communications data and modern AI tools. It empowers natural‑language queries, automated diagnostics, and AI‑driven workflows—without locking organizations into a single vendor's AI ecosystem.

"We want Nectar to be the connective tissue between enterprise communications and whatever AI tools our customers choose to deploy," said Joe Fuccillo, Chief Technology Officer of Nectar Services Corp.

Select enterprise customers and managed service partners are already working with an early release of Nectar's MCP integration. Many of these organizations are managing multi‑vendor environments with thousands of endpoints and have reported measurable reductions in diagnostic time for cross‑platform quality issues and significant decreases in alert noise. These insights are actively shaping Nectar's roadmap as the company prepares for broader availability.

"Our customers don't need another dashboard, they need faster answers," said Seth Oestreicher, Chief Operating Officer, Nectar Services Corp. "Nectar's AI technology is built to reduce noise, accelerate root‑cause analysis, and give teams back the hours they spend working across fragmented tools."

Availability

MCP capabilities are currently available in early alpha with select customers and partners. Nectar plans to expand its early access program throughout 2026, with additional details on general availability expected in the coming months. Those attending Enterprise Connect this month can stop by Nectar's Booth (#928) and see these new capabilities in person.

Organizations interested in participating in the early access program can contact their Nectar representative, email [email protected], or contact us on www.nectarcorp.com.

About Nectar Services Corp.

Nectar Services Corp. delivers industry-leading unified communications and contact center observability solutions for global enterprises and managed service providers. For more than two decades, Nectar has provided end‑to‑end visibility, diagnostics, and analytics across complex, multi‑vendor environments—empowering organizations to optimize user experience, accelerate troubleshooting, and enhance operational efficiency. Nectar's vendor‑neutral, standards‑based approach enables seamless integration with the world's leading collaboration and contact center platforms.

