Nectar Services Corp. Announces John Dalton as New Chief Financial Officer

JERICHO, N.Y., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Services Corp., a global leader in delivering actionable digital experience insights for the cloud collaboration and contact center markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Dalton as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dalton brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of financial and operational leadership to Nectar Services Corp., having successfully driven growth and efficiency at companies across a variety of industries.

John Dalton New CFO of Nectar Services Corp.

Dalton's extensive career includes significant roles at some of the world's most respected organizations. As a Senior Manager at Deloitte Consulting in New York, he advised business leaders on evolving digital finance capabilities and led transformation projects across telecommunications, life sciences, and financial services. Dalton has also held influential positions at American International Group (AIG) and American Express Company, where his leadership in controllership and financial operations led to significant enhancements in process efficiency, reporting systems, and financial performance. His early career at AT&T and subsequently PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) provided a solid foundation in business development, financial due diligence, operational improvement, and strategic planning.

Before joining Nectar Services Corp., Dalton served as a fractional CFO, where he offered expert financial leadership to clients across sectors including retail, media, biotech, and managed services. He notably led a finance transformation initiative at a global insurance company, showcasing his ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and deliver substantial improvements in operations.

Dalton holds an M.B.A. in Finance from New York University Stern School of Business and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Richmond. He is a Certified Public Accountant in New York and earned a Lean Six Sigma – Green Belt certification, further evidencing his commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in financial operations. Dalton is also a certified small business mentor with SCORE, an affiliate of the Small Business Administration and serves as Board Trustee for First Step Alliance.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to Nectar as our new CFO," said David Giangano, CEO of Nectar Services Corp. "His extensive experience and innovative approach to financial leadership are exactly what we need to propel our company forward. John's strategic vision and proven track record of delivering results will be invaluable as we continue to grow and meet the challenges of our dynamic industry."

Dalton is equally enthusiastic about his new role, stating, "I am very excited to join Nectar and contribute to its success, leveraging my experience to enhance financial performance and drive strategic initiatives that will deliver value to our stakeholders."

About Nectar Services Corp.

Nectar is a global market leader in delivering actionable digital experience insights for the cloud collaboration and contact center markets. Nectar's software enables enterprises to collect, correlate and surface their most important customer, agent, and user experience data. This helps businesses to increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, optimize the customer experience and improve brand strength.

Nectar's best-in-class solutions support many voice and video technology vendors, including platforms from Microsoft, Cisco, Genesys, Zoom and Avaya. Nectar currently supports millions of enterprise endpoints across thousands of organizations around the world — including many Fortune 500 customers across global banking, insurance, healthcare, and professional services industries.

