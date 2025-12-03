Nectar Wins UK Government Contract for 40K Agent Contact Centre Migration Assurance & Test Automation

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Services Corp. announced today a major new UK Government contract win with one of the largest Contact Centres in EMEA.

This contract will see Nectar and its partner collaborate to enable Test Automation of citizen experiences with the delivery of a UK-sovereign Test Automation platform, leveraging Nectar's AI-driven CX Assurance solution.

As governments modernize large-scale citizen services, assurance and automation have become essential to delivering reliable, secure, and high-quality experiences. With continuous, omni-channel validation at scale, this initiative will ensure secure test automation of a new implementation of NICE CXone Mpower contact centre platform, supporting over 40,000 agents across both voice-based (phone) and digital services (speech-based IVR, chat bots etc.).

Nectar's Test Automation platform has been designed to meet the UK Government's demand for sovereign cloud infrastructure, supporting national digital transformation ambitions. Through its partnership, Nectar will be an integral part of assisting the Government department through a strategic migration from its legacy on-premise infrastructure to a secure, UK-sovereign cloud platform.

To support this migration, and in-life performance, Nectar's CX Assurance platform will:

Automatically discover and baseline existing call flows, IVRs, and toll-free numbers to ensure every interaction works as expected—both before and after the transition to NICE CXone Mpower.

to ensure every interaction works as expected—both before and after the transition to NICE CXone Mpower. Simulate bot and agent behavior at scale to validate performance, accuracy, and readiness throughout the migration lifecycle and especially ahead of go-live.

to validate performance, accuracy, and readiness throughout the migration lifecycle and especially ahead of go-live. Continuously test and monitor all communication channels so citizens never feel the effects of the migration and service quality remains consistent during and after the transformation.

Dan Montague, VP International Sales, said: "Securing this contract as an extension of our already long-standing partnership with the UK Government reinforces our position as a key delivery partner to enhance citizen experience through automation of testing across all inbound communication channels. We are committed to supporting the UK Government in assuring its transition to a digital, cloud-based NICE contact centre platform".

About Nectar Services Corp.

Nectar is a global leader in digital experience insights for cloud collaboration and contact center ecosystems. Their software empowers enterprises to collect, test, correlate, and surface their most critical customer, agent, and user experience data—improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and elevating every interaction.

Nectar's platform supports the industry's most strategic voice and video technologies, including solutions such as Genesys, Microsoft, Five9, Zoom, Cisco, and Avaya. Today, they monitor millions of enterprise endpoints across thousands of organizations worldwide, including many Fortune 500 companies in banking, insurance, healthcare, and professional services, as well as local, state & federal government agencies.

SOURCE Nectar Services Corp.