Ned Davis Research and Interactive Brokers Team Up to Offer Best in Class Investment Research

VENICE, Fla. and NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ned Davis Research (NDR) today announced that its Advisory Publications are now available to investors on the Interactive Brokers platform. NDR Advisory Publications provide investors with objective market analysis and actionable investment ideas.

As part of the offering, Interactive Brokers customers can gain access to NDR's daily U.S. economic analysis, weekly global macro-economic analysis, top-level analysis on global and U.S. asset allocation, and U.S. sector allocation. Additionally, they will also gain access to weekly commentary on ETF trends, monthly commentary on key positions and themes in the market, and quarterly benchmark analysis discussing themes among asset classes, styles, and sectors.

"It's important for us to meet our clients where they are, and offering Ned Davis Research publications on the Interactive Brokers platform is a perfect fit," said Amy Lubas, CFA, Advisory Strategist, Ned Davis Research. "We're excited to be working with Interactive Brokers, which has been recognized as a market leader for electronic trading."

"We know that offering Ned Davis Research on our platform will prove valuable for our clients who are looking for industry-leading research to help guide their investment decisions," said Yochai Korn, Global Head of Market Data and Research, Interactive Brokers.

NDR uses the weight of the evidence and a 360⁰ approach to build up to market insights and calm investors in a world full of bull/bear news hype and hysteria. When we say "evidence," we mean data from more than 200 vendors, with some data series that go back over 100 years to fuel a historical perspective and build proprietary indicators and models. We believe that no client is too big or too small to benefit from NDR's insights.

In 1980, Ned Davis founded a new investment research group based on his fundamental belief that making money was more important than being right. Today, we are widely recognized for concise commentary and unbiased views. NDR is headquartered in Venice, Florida, with offices in Atlanta, Boston, London, Hong Kong, and San Francisco.

