Ned Davis Research Announces New Brand Identity to Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary

VENICE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ned Davis Research (NDR), a global provider of independent investment research insights, tools and solutions, today unveiled a new brand identity coinciding with its 40th anniversary. Signature to the new brand are a trademarked tagline and refreshed logo, both of which cement the firm's weight of the evidence and 360-degree approach which build up to market insights.

The new tagline, See the signals. Avoid mistakes™, represents NDR's 360-degree approach which combines fundamental, sentiment, macro and technical research and analysis. In a world full of bull and bear media hype, NDR provides a more complete investment picture for its clients by providing research from the macro to the micro.

The refreshed logo retains NDR's signature bull/bear caricatures, as today's investing environment continues to suffer from the same news hype and hysteria. As such, NDR's global team of over 35 investment research specialists continue to calm investors by putting into practice the founding principle established by Ned Davis in 1980: Making money is more important than being right. Today, NDR's concise commentary, proprietary indicators and model portfolios are sought out by pensions, hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds, private banks, wealth managers and enterprise.

"As NDR approaches its 40th anniversary we felt that a refreshed brand look was in order," said Bashar AL-Rehany, Executive Chairman of Ned Davis Research. "It's been over a decade since we last updated our branding, and we're pleased to reintroduce NDR to asset managers, asset owners and wealth managers."

"Our rebrand effort reflects NDR's spirit of continuous improvement and creating a better client experience," said Brian Frohn, Managing Director of Ned Davis Research. "Our clients will continue to receive the same investment commentary and robust investment tools and solutions, and we believe our new look reflects the best of NDR's global team."

NDR's rebrand was led by Chris Ciompi, Chief Marketing Officer at Ned Davis Research. Immediately after joining in August 2018, Ciompi launched an internal band audit and conducted over 25 interviews with researchers, sales and C-suite executives. NDR tasked Nashville, Tennessee based design agency Hart & Vine with brand visualization.

"The defining characteristic of Ned Davis Research is a codebreaker brand archetype, a hybrid of explorer, sage and ruler types," said Mr. Ciompi. "That culture of being data-driven and independent was true when Ned established the firm in 1980, and it still rings true today."

To learn more about Ned Davis Research, click here, and to watch the brand video, click here.

About NDR

Ned Davis Research (NDR) uses the weight of the evidence and a 360-degree approach to build up to market insights. When we say "evidence," we mean processing millions of data series to fuel a historical perspective, build proprietary indicators and models, and calm investors in a world full of bull/bear news hype and hysteria. We believe that no client is too big or too small to benefit from NDR's insights.

In 1980, Ned Davis founded a new investment research group based on his fundamental belief that making money is more important than being right. Today, we are widely recognized for concise commentary and unbiased views. NDR is headquartered in Venice, Florida, with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, London and Hong Kong.

