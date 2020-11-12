Ned Douthat Joins Sage Mountain Advisors as a Wealth Advisor

"The entire Sage Mountain team is excited to have Ned Douthat join us from the Private Client Group of Goldman Sachs, where he received superb training and experience. We know Ned will thrive in Sage Mountain Advisors' conflict-free environment," said Scott Neu, Co-Founder and CEO of Sage Mountain. " In just over two years, Sage Mountain has grown to advise on over $1.2 billion in assets for over 70 families. We believe more and more high net worth families have recognized the value of partnering with a truly independent firm that places the focus on their goals. Ned will help us continue to deliver the high level of service our clients have come to expect."

Douthat's responsibilities include risk management, investment research, asset allocation, and helping clients develop and implement trust and estate, tax, and philanthropic plans.

Douthat joins Sage Mountain from Goldman Sachs, where he served as a Private Wealth Advisor for the past five years. He is a graduate of the University of Texas with a degree in Business Economics and History, and earned an MBA from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

Contact Information

Whitney Imeraj

Sage Mountain Advisors

https://www.sagemountainadvisors.com/

404-795-8361

Disclosure: Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC (SMA) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about SMA's investment advisory services and fees can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

SOURCE Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Related Links

https://www.sagemountainadvisors.com

