Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network's Impressive Category Experience and Growth

The MDC network is home to some of the most awarded and creatively-recognized agencies, with a range of modern marketing specialties in the healthcare category. This includes Concentric, recently named Medical Marketing and Media "Midsize Healthcare Agency of the Year" and Med Ad News "Agency of the Year;" global creative agency Doner, which has led award-winning work for Highmark and opioid awareness; social, influencer and content marketing agency Attention, which works with Novartis; and Hunter PR, which works with brands like Johnson & Johnson, Power Bar and The Vitamin Shoppe, among others.

"Ned is a successful healthcare marketer and client partner, who will help build on MDC's exceptional growth, while deepening our vertical health and wellness expertise with marketers looking to work with modern, innovative and transformative partners that combine a broad range of marketing experience with proven category impact," said Kantor. "We're excited to welcome him to the MDC family and to have his support in growing our business globally."

Ned joins MDC Partners from Publicis Groupe, where he concentrated on bringing technology and digital innovation to the healthcare industry, leading efforts on behalf of Publicis Groupe's SapientRazorfish and Digitas subsidiaries. He joined the company in 2009, first as Group Managing Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, and then as a Global Client Leader for the worldwide Publicis organization. In these roles, he has led engagements with Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Company, Nestle and Allergen, among others.

"Healthcare is an industry in a full state of disruption, and when I saw that MDC Partners is working with the companies leading disruption in other categories – brands like Amazon, Uber, Google, and Airbnb – I thought 'What happens when this talent gets unleashed into healthcare?' This is a very exciting time for MDC, and exactly the right time for our agency partners to make a bigger impact for the category," said Russell.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Its 50+ advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agencies are responsible for some of the most memorable and engaging campaigns for the world's most respected brands. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is known for its unique partnership model, empowering the most entrepreneurial and innovative talent to drive competitive advantage and business growth for clients, and for leading in diversity and inclusion. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights, and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives measurable results and optimizes return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide.

For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.

CONTACT: Ashley Stewart

Director, Partner Communications, MDC Partners

646-412-6520

astewart@mdc-partners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ned-russell-joins-mdc-partners-as-managing-partner-healthcare-to-bolster-award-winning-networks-impressive-category-experience-and-growth-300642419.html

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mdc-partners.com

