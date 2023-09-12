Ned Stevens Gutter Cleaning Announces Strategic Expansion to Denver, Colorado

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ned Stevens Gutter Cleaning ("Ned Stevens"), a leading provider of gutter cleaning and exterior home services in the United States, announces its strategic expansion into Denver, Colorado through a partnership with Denver Gutter Cleaning. This collaboration will allow Ned Stevens to bring nearly six decades of expertise and service quality to homeowners and multifamily communities in the greater Denver area.

Denver Gutter Cleaning has been serving its community since founders Angie White and Brian Flechsig started the business in 2007.

Denver Gutter Cleaning's field technicians will continue providing the same quality gutter cleaning and gutter installation services its customers have come to expect, plus will begin offering a suite of new services including window cleaning, roof cleaning, siding cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, and more.

This expansion into Denver reinforces Ned Stevens' position as an industry leader in exterior home services, extending its reach to 17 states including Washington D.C.

Founders Angie and Brian stated, "Working with the Ned Stevens team has been a great experience. We know our customers are in very good hands. It is gratifying to know that the business we started will continue to grow and serve Denver and the surrounding communities for years to come."

"Ned Stevens has been servicing our happy, loyal customers since 1965, and we are very excited to continue that proud tradition in the beautiful Centennial State," added Ned Stevens CEO, Rob Rapuano.

For more information about Ned Stevens's expansion into the Denver market or to discuss selling your business to Ned Stevens, please contact [email protected].

About Ned Stevens

Ned Stevens is one of the country's fastest growing and most trusted gutter cleaning and home maintenance companies. Since its founding in 1965 in Fairfield, New Jersey, Ned Stevens has expanded its service offerings and geographic footprint, servicing 17 states including Washington D.C. The Company has earned multiple accolades and thousands of 5-star reviews thanks to its commitment to complete customer satisfaction. Ned Stevens employs an experienced team of gutter and home maintenance providers that give homeowners back their safety, time, and peace of mind. Visit www.nedstevens.com to learn more.

