Nedamco Africa Selects Anthropogenic for Advanced Impact Intelligence in Sustainable Water Management Projects

DIRE DAWA, Ethiopia, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nedamco Africa has hired Anthropogenic Inc to provide advanced impact intelligence for its Catchment-City-Waste (CCW) projects, including the newly launched initiative in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia. This collaboration underscores Nedamco and Anthropogenic's commitment to truth, trust, transparency, and timeliness in global financing and major project execution.

The Nedamco Africa CCW project has officially launched in Dire Dawa, marking a significant milestone in sustainable water management. Endorsed by both the Ethiopian and Dutch governments, this initiative aims to develop smarter water distribution systems, reduce water losses, and attract private investment, aligning with the United Nations (UN) UN23 Water Action Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) SDG6. The project promises significant improvements in water quality, access, and availability for Dire Dawa residents, leveraging advanced Microsoft technologies and innovative financing models by pioneering the water replenishment credits market to ensure long-term sustainability and enhanced quality of life.

Commitment to Truth, Trust, Transparency, and Timely Investment

Nedamco's contract and partnership with Anthropogenic for advanced impact intelligence represents a significant step in ensuring the integrity and efficacy of the CCW project. Anthropogenic will provide comprehensive data, impact assessments, and independent reporting to ensure that the project meets its goals of improving water quality and accessibility for Dire Dawa's one million residents. This partnership highlights Nedamco's dedication to maintaining transparency and trust in its operations, making data-driven decisions that support sustainable development.

Anthropogenic's advanced impact intelligence will involve continuous monitoring and reporting on various project parameters, providing real-time data to optimize water distribution, identify and rectify leakages, and ensure the sustainable use of resources. Jason Petralia, Founder and CEO of Anthropogenic, outlined the benefits of hyper transparency: "We monitor impact with the same rigor others monitor credit which ensures that all stakeholders, including residents, investors, and government entities, have access to transparent and accurate information about the project's progress and impact." Dr. John Olson, Anthropogenic Founder, stated that, "This brilliant partnership accelerates and assures broad positive impacts and outcomes from this bold initiative."

The CFO of Nedamco Africa Jan Willem van der Steen is excited about the Anthropogenic partnership: "An additional layer of impact intelligence to the innovative financing and project execution of Nedamco Africa will give an additional layer of trust and transparency to the asset managers and markets trading these instruments and the people who will broadly benefit from this critical initiative, which is great for everyone."

Mayor of Dire Dawa, H.E. Ato Kedir Juhar, reflected: "I am proud of the partnership between DDWSSA and Nedamco Africa, which will tackle Dire Dawa's water challenges. This innovative project is about securing a sustainable future for our city. The collaboration will ensure measurable improvements in water management, significantly increasing water access and enhancing the quality of life for all our residents."

The CCW solution provides comprehensive dashboards for better insights into the water network, improving DDWSSA's ability to address current challenges. These insights will optimize future measures and investments to enhance water quality, availability, and sustainability.

The CCW project in Dire Dawa sets a foundational step towards broader city-wide adoption and serves as a model for other cities facing similar challenges, with the potential to impact millions of lives across Africa.

