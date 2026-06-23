NEDHSA to Host 10th Annual Opioid Summit Focused on Maternal Health, Recovery, and Hope for Louisiana Families

MONROE, La., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will convene healthcare leaders, behavioral health professionals, policymakers, and community advocates from across the state on June 25, 2026, for its 10th Annual Opioid Summit, an event dedicated to advancing solutions to one of Louisiana's most urgent public health crises.

Held at the Bayou Pointe Event Center on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe, this year's summit, "Addiction and Maternal Health: Opioid Use in Vulnerable Populations," will explore how communities can better support women, mothers, infants, and families affected by opioid use disorder through compassionate, evidence-based care.

The topic is both timely and urgent. Since 2018, accidental opioid overdose has been a leading cause of pregnancy-associated death in Louisiana. Behind these statistics are mothers, children, and families whose lives can be transformed through early intervention, coordinated care, and recovery support.

"For far too long, addiction has eroded the health, stability, and promise of our communities. It has weakened families, burdened our institutions, and placed our most vulnerable citizens, especially mothers and infants, at unacceptable risk.," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director of NEDHSA. "Our 2026 Annual Opioid Summit represents a pivotal moment for our state and our nation. It is a forum where leaders, practitioners, and advocates come together not merely to discuss challenges, but to forge solutions grounded in science, compassion, and shared responsibility."

More than 200 participants are expected to attend, representing healthcare systems, behavioral health agencies, educational institutions, government organizations, and community-based partners from throughout Louisiana.

The summit features a distinguished lineup of speakers and experts, including:

Dr. Monteic A. Sizer , Executive Director, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority

, Executive Director, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority Dr. Vanessa de la Cruz , Louisiana Department of Health

, Louisiana Department of Health Melinda Robinson, MBA , Louisiana Office of Behavioral Health

, Louisiana Office of Behavioral Health Carrie Templeton , Louisiana Department of Health

, Louisiana Department of Health Ivory Wilson, MA, LAC , Behavioral Health Expert

, Behavioral Health Expert Shena Molina Despain , Motivational Speaker on Addiction Recovery

, Motivational Speaker on Addiction Recovery Brandon Demerson, PharmD, Director of Operations, Genoa Healthcare

Presentations throughout the day will examine emerging trends in addiction treatment, maternal and behavioral healthcare, stigma reduction, recovery support services, and collaborative approaches that are improving health outcomes across Louisiana.

The summit also highlights Northeast Louisiana's growing role as a hub for innovative addiction treatment and maternal health services. NEDHSA recently expanded its continuum of care through the R.I.S.E. Treatment Center (Reaching Independence through Support and Education), a specialized treatment program that provides comprehensive services for pregnant women and mothers experiencing substance use disorders. The program is designed to help women achieve recovery while maintaining and strengthening family connections through integrated behavioral health, primary care, peer support, and wraparound services.

As NEDHSA marks a decade of hosting the Opioid Summit, the organization remains focused on bringing together the partnerships, research, and resources needed to confront addiction and improve maternal health outcomes for future generations.

Event Details

10th Annual NEDHSA Opioid Summit

Theme: Addiction and Maternal Health: Opioid Use in Vulnerable Populations

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Bayou Pointe Event Center, University of Louisiana Monroe

100 Warhawk Way, Monroe, Louisiana 71209

About NEDHSA

The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority serves twelve parishes across Northeast Louisiana by providing integrated behavioral health, developmental disabilities, prevention, wellness, and addiction recovery services. Through innovative programs, community partnerships, and evidence-based care, NEDHSA is committed to improving health outcomes and strengthening individuals, families, and communities throughout the region.

SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority