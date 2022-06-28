Need a Digital Dockhand? Marina Reservation App Dockwa Enlists TV Personality Eddie Lucas to Help Americans Master the Seas with Ease This Summer

NEWPORT, R.I., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The boating industry has ballooned, with NMMA reporting nearly 1 million new boaters in just two years – the steepest spike in boat ownership in years. Dockwa , a top boating app that connects boaters to waterfront destinations and other essential services, today announced the newest member of its crew: TV Personality and Professional Mariner Eddie Lucas. Signing on as the brand's new digital dockhand, Lucas will help launch educational resources through Dockwa so boaters of all skill levels, especially those new to the water, can master the seas, lakes, rivers and other waterways with ease.

Set course and sail on over to Dockwa's new microsite, IBoughtABoat.com which will feature content for first-time boat owners, curated by Dockwa and Lucas. From advice on registering boats for the first time and docking in choppy waters, to a step-by-step guide on best boating etiquette, the portal will serve as a one-stop resource for new-ownership questions and concerns. Additionally, for a bit of light-heartedness, Iboughtaboat.com features a virtual "No Regrets" page for boat owners who may have gotten their first big fuel bill or hit another unexpected snag in boat-ownership and need a little encouragement. Boaters who are having second thoughts can choose from a selection of playful affirmations, some from Lucas himself, to reinforce their (excellent) life decision to own a boat.

"Buying a boat for the first or even fifth time takes guts and can be a major leap of faith. With first-time boat ownership reaching record highs, we knew there was a need for education, reassurance and moral support as these outdoor adventurers navigate their first summer on the water," said Meghan Keaney Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer of The Wanderlust Group. "Eddie Lucas is the ideal partner as Dockwa's digital dockhand with his deep experience boating in real life and on TV, which some may argue is the ultimate test. We're confident that together we'll transform beginner boaters into confident, seasoned pros."

Dockwa is a free app that connects boaters to marinas across the country. With Dockwa, boaters can find marinas, book short or long-term stays, pay for supplies, and plan their entire trip in one digital place. This year alone Dockwa has seen more than 4.2 million nights booked, a 54% increase from this time last year.

"I remember always being on a boat while growing up, and trust me, there is nothing more special than taking the boat out on the water with a group of your closest friends or family," said Lucas. "Looking back though, I wish there was a go-to resource to answer all of my questions – that's why I'm thrilled to be partnering with The Wanderlust Group this summer to help prepare the next wave of boaters in a fresh, fun way."

Dockwa is a tech marketplace run by The Wanderlust Group, which also owns and operates Marinas.com. In January, The Wanderlust Group announced a $30 million Series C funding round and the launch of The Wanderfund, a philanthropic initiative supporting nonprofits that advance environmental causes. The company has pledged donations totaling $300,000 this year and will be choosing nonprofits throughout the year to partner with. The first nonprofits selected have been Ocean Conservancy, Captains for Clean Water, and The Boys and Girls Club of Newport County - for programs that get youth outside and into nature.

To find additional resources and to get boating advice from Lucas himself, visit: IBoughtABoat.com . To download the Dockwa app or book marinas, visit Dockwa.com

About Eddie Lucas

Eddie Lucas is a TV personality and professional mariner based in Baltimore. When not tying dock lines or navigating the seas, you can find Eddie relaxing with Bert – his new Red Fox English Labrador – who even has his own Instagram with a growing following. Eddie is represented by Stars Marketing Group LLC .

About The Wanderlust Group

Founded in 2014, The Wanderlust Group builds marketplaces that connect outdoor adventurers to destinations and technology platforms that help those destinations grow. The company's products include Dockwa, Marinas.com and the forthcoming Campouts.com. Rooted in the belief that the world is a better place when people are able to spend time outdoors, connected to nature and each other, The Wanderlust Group supports hundreds of thousands of adventurers and tens of thousands of locations across its product portfolio.

For more information, visit https://thewanderlustgroup.com/

SOURCE The Wanderlust Group