Need A Digital Photo Assistant? Canon U.S.A. Has You Covered With The Company's First-Ever Photo Culling App

"In today's ever-changing and overwhelming world, where thousands of photos are captured and stored in a person's smartphone, consumers need an expert, reliable and intuitive photo tool to help them decide the best photos based on years of trusted knowledge and technology," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president and general manager of the Imaging Technologies & Communications Group of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon U.S.A.'s new Photo Culling App is the answer and we are proud to see how the company's Computer Vision technology within this app can assist consumers with finding and keeping their best photos of their fondest moments."

The Photo Culling app features two culling options:

Whole Culling: Determines the best photos based on the absolute best scores against the four models: sharpness, noise, emotions and closed eyes. If the score is over the threshold the user sets, the photo is considered to be the best. The remaining images would be suggested as deletions.

Determines the best photos based on the absolute best scores against the four models: sharpness, noise, emotions and closed eyes. If the score is over the threshold the user sets, the photo is considered to be the best. The remaining images would be suggested as deletions. Similar Culling: Determines the best photos based on score comparison among a similar group of photos. The highest-scoring photos within the group are considered the best photos. A second photo may also be selected as the second-best photo within the group. The remaining images would be suggested as deletions. The app is also able to find similar photos and group them together. For example, If a user selects 10 photos of a dog and 10 photos of a sunset, it will break the photos into two groups and find the best photo of each; one of the dog and one of the sunset.

In addition to its culling options, the Photo Culling app also features:

Photo Counts and Storage: Shows the number of photos a user has as well as the amount of phone storage on the Home Screen

Shows the number of photos a user has as well as the amount of phone storage on the Home Screen Event Album: Categorizing and placing photos in albums on the Home Screen. These are dynamic albums based on events/date throughout the year and the app will pull events that have a large number of photos and suggest the user review these photos to delete and save space

Categorizing and placing photos in albums on the Home Screen. These are dynamic albums based on events/date throughout the year and the app will pull events that have a large number of photos and suggest the user review these photos to delete and save space Features in the Setting Screens : Displaying the number of photos deleted, the current subscription plan (see details below), option for notifications, parameter setting for each score against sharpness, noise, emotion and closed eyes. Users also can adjust these settings, such as changing how much of an impact noise has on a photo versus closed eyes 4

: Displaying the number of photos deleted, the current subscription plan (see details below), option for notifications, parameter setting for each score against sharpness, noise, emotion and closed eyes. Users also can adjust these settings, such as changing how much of an impact noise has on a photo versus closed eyes Dark and Light Mode Settings Screen Option: Displays screens either as a dark or light mode option

Price & Availability*

Available for download via the App Store, the Photo Culling app will be available under two subscription options: $2.99 per month or $14.99 for the year, each with a three-day trial5. For more information, please visit, usa.canon.com/photo-culling-app.

*Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Data Source: Keypoint Intelligence / InfoTrends Worldwide Consumer Photos Captured and Stored

2 The Photo Culling app is compatible with iOS® running version 14 There are currently no device restrictions for iOS. This app helps you to sort, organize and delete your images. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app.

3 PHIL is a trademark of Canon U.S.A., Inc. in the United States and may also be a trademark in other countries.

4 For best results, disable cloud storage photos from your Settings. If iCloud is enabled, please make sure "Download & Keep Originals" is selected and "Optimize iPhone Storage" is not.

5 Download of the app is free (data charges may apply), but full use of the app requires a subscription. A free version of the app is provided with limited functionality and features. There is also a paid subscription version of the app with full functionality and features available to you starting with a three (3) day free trial. The subscription version of the app is available through a monthly or yearly, nonrefundable, auto renewing payment through your applicable app store. After your three (3) day free trial, your access will be automatically rolled over into your chosen auto-renewable subscription unless you cancel upon 24 hours' notice from the end of the trial period by following the App Store cancellation procedures.

