Need a Fall Foliage Getaway? Leaf it to CheapOair

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first bite of autumn is in the air and travelers everywhere are flocking to see the beautiful array of colors that come from the changing of the seasons. CheapOair® , the premier online travel agency and leading provider of affordable flights, is sharing some of their favorite fall foliage spots that are easily accessible from major airline hubs.

Wissahickon Valley Park - Philadelphia, PA

Experience the wilderness without leaving Philadelphia city limits. A local favorite of hikers, Wissahickon Valley Park boasts 1,800 acres of woods that look like they're taken directly from a fairytale. Spend the day exploring Forbidden Drive; a no-cars allowed roadway that runs parallel to the Wissahickon Creek and connects to several different trails you can discover throughout your visit.

Nearest airport: Philadelphia International Airport, Northeast Philadelphia Airport

Central Park – New York, NY

Located in the heart of Manhattan, Central Park boasts 6.1 miles of hidden walkways, sprawling lawns and most importantly: over 18,000 trees providing a full pallet of fall shades. Take in the idyllic views near the Gapstow Bridge or discover the off-the-beaten path treasure that is Belvedere Castle.

Nearest airports: J.F.K International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport

The Esplanade - Boston, MA

Located on the edge of the Charles River, the 3-mile picturesque walk is perfect for those wanting to experience autumn with the Boston skyline as their backdrop. Sit back and watch the sail boats float down the river or rent a bike and ride all the way to Cambridge.

Nearest airport: Boston Logan International Airport

Lurie Garden – Chicago, IL

Nestled within Millennium Park, this garden transforms into nothing short of autumnal wonderland. The two-and-half acre landscape makes for perfect mini getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city and the footbridge is a must when it comes to snapping that perfect fall photo.

Nearest airports: O'Hare International Airport, Chicago Midway International Airport

