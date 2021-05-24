Need a Part-Time or Full-Time Job? Domino's® Stores Throughout North Carolina and South Carolina Are Hiring

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's franchise-owned locations across North Carolina and South Carolina will host a hiring day on Wednesday, May 26. More than 400 participating stores are looking to hire about 4,000 new team members. Open positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and general managers.

"We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce – and Domino's has a ton of great jobs to offer," said Mack Patterson, who owns 72 Domino's stores throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. "We want to continue serving our local communities, but we also want to help those who are looking for work."

Job seekers are encouraged to visit any North Carolina or South Carolina Domino's store to apply in-person. Most locations will host immediate on-site interviews throughout the day.

"Domino's is a great place to work," said Patterson. "Not only are our stores fun to work in, but they provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you're looking for a flexible part-time job as a driver or pizza maker, or want a full-time career, this is the place to be."

Domino's stores throughout North Carolina and South Carolina offer flexible schedules and competitive wages for all positions. General managers will earn a salary with benefits, with select locations offering bonuses.

Those who are interested in applying for a job may also do so at jobs.dominos.com.

