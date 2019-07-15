Need a Resort Getaway? Life Time Opens Sixth Athletic Resort in New Jersey at Somerset Corporate Center in Bridgewater on July 15

With more than 170,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor resort-like spaces, Life Time Bridgewater will transform the healthy living landscape with today's opening to all members. The new Life Time is the sixth in New Jersey and provides its members with an unmatched health and wellness experience, thanks in part to its industry-leading amenities, first-class service from more than 400 Team Members and a multitude of highly personalized programs.

Highlights of the more than $50 million Onyx-level club include:

130,000-square foot building and 40,000-square-foot outdoor oasis

Dedicated studios for exclusive group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates programming; one-on-one personal training and small group GTX and Alpha Training

More than 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment

LT Recovery, a dedicated space for athletic performance and recovery featuring metabolic assessments, nutrition coaching, sports and athletic recovery treatments, and chiropractic and physical therapy care

Two full-size basketball courts with Ultimate Hoops leagues and skills training

An indoor and outdoor aquatic center featuring leisure and lap pools, resort-style seating and bistro cafe

A dedicated Kids Academy, for kids ages three months to 11

LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused fast-casual restaurant featuring a full menu, Meals to Go and grab and go assortments, along with Peet's coffee, proprietary nutritional supplements and more

LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa for hair, body and nails

Luxurious dressing rooms with whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms and complimentary towels and lockers

"Life Time is passionate about inspiring others to live happy, healthy lives and we're excited to bring our first Life Time location and unique health and wellness resort experience to Somerset County," said Jeff Zwiefel, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President at Life Time. "Our Team Members are ready to serve everyone—from our littlest members to most senior adults—with a variety of class offerings, programming and social events. We can't wait to see the impact we'll have on creating a healthier community."

Life Time Bridgewater will employ more than 400 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees when it opens its doors, more than any other Life Time club at grand opening. This location is the sixth club in the state of New Jersey - joining Bergen County, Berkeley Heights, Florham Park, Mount Laurel and Princeton.

Life Time Bridgewater is open seven days a week from 4 a.m. to midnight. A wide range of membership options are available for individuals, couples, and families. For more information about Life Time Bridgewater, please call (908) 800-5100 or visit the website. You can also check out Life Time on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 144 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

