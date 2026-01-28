NEED A SUPER RESET AFTER THE BIG GAME? CLEAN JUICE OFFERS FREE BERRY ACAI BOWLS ON FEB. 9

Giveaway combats the "lowest energy day of the year"; juice bar also launches new menu items

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, a national juice bar franchise known for its fresh, high-quality ingredients and focus on overall health and wellness, is offering free Berry Acai Bowls at all participating locations nationwide on Monday, Feb. 9, to help Americans reset and recharge after one of the year's most indulgent days.

The day after the Big Game is notoriously one of the lowest-energy and least productive days of the year. With nearly 100 million pounds of snacks consumed on that Sunday alone, Clean Juice's complimentary Berry Acai Bowl offer provides a delicious, nutrient-packed solution to help jump-start the week and restore energy after a day of excess.

The Berry Acai Bowl features a nutrient-dense blend of acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, honey and almond milk, topped with crunchy granola, sliced banana, goji berries and seasonal fruit, making it the perfect post-indulgence reset.

"The Monday after the Big Game has become America's unofficial 'recovery day,' and we wanted to meet people where they are with a solution that actually works," said BRIX Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas. "Our Berry Acai Bowl is packed with antioxidants, natural energy and whole-food nutrition, which is exactly what is needed after a day of indulgence. This is about more than a free bowl; it's about helping people experience how good clean eating can make them feel, especially when they need it most."

The Berry Acai Bowl giveaway coincides with the launch of five additional bowls designed to support overall health and wellness:

Nutty Acai : Blend of acai, almond butter, almond milk, banana, strawberry, cacao, maple syrup and camu camu, topped with granola, banana and seasonal fruit

: Blend of acai, almond butter, almond milk, banana, strawberry, cacao, maple syrup and camu camu, topped with granola, banana and seasonal fruit Green Glow Acai : Blend of acai, kale, spinach, kiwi, mango, banana, matcha, vanilla, honey and almond milk, topped with granola, banana, kiwi and mango

: Blend of acai, kale, spinach, kiwi, mango, banana, matcha, vanilla, honey and almond milk, topped with granola, banana, kiwi and mango Blue Paradise : Blend of blue spirulina, pineapple, banana, chia seeds, vanilla, honey and almond milk with a coconut cream swirl, topped with granola, pineapple, banana and coconut

: Blend of blue spirulina, pineapple, banana, chia seeds, vanilla, honey and almond milk with a coconut cream swirl, topped with granola, pineapple, banana and coconut Peanut Butter : Blend of cacao, peanut butter, banana, maca root, mushroom blend, honey and almond milk, topped with granola, banana and cacao nibs

: Blend of cacao, peanut butter, banana, maca root, mushroom blend, honey and almond milk, topped with granola, banana and cacao nibs Red Velvet Acai: Blend of acai, beets, strawberry, banana, almond butter, vanilla and almond milk, topped with granola, cacao nibs, goji berries and coconut

The free Berry Acai Bowl offer is available at all participating Clean Juice locations nationwide on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in-store only, with no purchase necessary while supplies last.

For more information about Clean Juice and to find a location near you, visit www.cleanjuice.com.

ABOUT CLEAN JUICE

Founded in 2016, Clean Juice® is a national juice bar franchise known for its fresh, high-quality ingredients and focus on overall health, wellness and nutrition, offering cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices, plus smoothies, bowls and other nutritiously clean menu items, such as wraps, sandwiches and toasts. With over 55 stores across 17 states, Clean Juice is owned by CJ Fresh Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BRIX Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based multi-brand company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. For more information about Clean Juice, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

