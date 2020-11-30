Need Cash for Holiday Gifts? Dan the Deal Man Offers Lease-To-Own with No Credit Needed for Electronics and Christmas Toys

CAVE CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DanTheDealMan.com, a nationwide e-commerce company, offers No Credit Needed lease-to-own with Progressive Leasing and Snap Finance for everything on your holiday shopping list.

Customers can shop for gifts almost anywhere on the Internet and Dan the Deal Man can put it on the lease-to-own program and even give their customers cash back for their initial payment within 24 hours. The gifts get delivered right to their customers' homes with Free Shipping. Then customers are set up on payments based on their paydays for up to one year.

"Partnering with both Snap Finance and Progressive Leasing has helped our new and past customers to get approved even when most traditional lending institutions have made it more difficult to borrow money during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic," said Dan Marsh, owner of Dan the Tire Man and Dan the Deal Man.

"Many people live paycheck to paycheck and they just don't have the cash upfront to purchase new items when they need them, especially during the holidays," said Katie Marsh, co-owner of Dan the Tire Man/Dan the Deal Man. "This program is great for those folks who may have bad credit or are short on cash and need and want things now."

"With most kids on their iPhones and watching TikTok or scrolling on Instagram all day, we know parents are looking for other gifts to get their kids playing games again or back outside in nature. Our company can help achieve that goal for little to no money out of pocket up front," said Dan Marsh.

Even this year's hottest gifts can be put on the program such as Apple Airpods, iPhone 12 Pro, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Sony Noise Canceling Headphones, Fitbit, STEM kits, Lego StarWars, LeapFrog, gaming computers and much more.

About Dan and Katie:

Dan Marsh has been in all aspects of the tire business for over 35 years. From owning a small tire shop and installing tires himself to exporting large containers of tires out of the US, he garnered the experience needed to create the e-commerce websites that today are danthetireman.com and danthedealman.com. Katie Marsh has a background in SEO and marketing and manages the business day to day. To learn more, please visit danthedealman.com. Or click here to directly apply for the Snap Finance Application or the Progressive Leasing Application.

SOURCE Dan the Deal Man