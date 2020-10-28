Need Clarity in 2020? Subway® Restaurants, Head Coach Bill Belichick and the Iconic Magic 8 Ball® Bring Fans Infinite Insight with "Magic 8 Bill"

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® Restaurants, together with esteemed NFL Head Coach Bill Belichick and Magic 8 Ball®, have collaborated to produce a one-of-a-kind "Magic 8 Bill" collectable. Based on the iconic Magic 8 Ball model, the Magic 8 Bill features guidance from the NFL's greatest coach of all time, helping fans make a better call this season.

Not all are lucky enough to have access to Coach Belichick to help them make a better call, so Subway made it possible to get his one-on-one coaching. Featuring candid Belichick responses such as "I'll decide on game day" and "I think you already know," the Magic 8 Bill is here to help fans make better choices, while answering life's toughest questions both on and off the field. Can't decide which Subway Footlong to order? The Magic 8 Bill has you covered. Will my fantasy team make it to the playoffs? Allow the Magic 8 Bill to answer. Is getting a tattoo of my favorite quarterback a good idea? Definitely let the Magic 8 Bill help you decide.

Beginning October 28 at 8:00 a.m. EST fans are encouraged to head to Magic8Bill.subway.com to get a hold of their very own limited-edition collectable toy, wrapped exclusively in Subway's signature green and yellow colors. With only 500 available, Subway is offering fans the opportunity to score their own for $21.

The Magic 8 Bill is part of Subway's Footlong Season™ campaign – a major touchdown for football and sandwich fans everywhere – which pairs game day favorite Footlongs with America's favorite sport. Throughout the season, fans will enjoy unexpected plays from a star-studded lineup of NFL greats, new flavors inspired by game day staples, including the NEW! Buffalo Chicken* and BBQ Chicken* sandwiches, special merchandise, deals and more.

*Limited time only at participating restaurants. Additional charge for Extras. Plus applicable tax.

About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by more than 20,000 Franchise Owners, who employ many people in their communities. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com , through Subway.com/Delivers , and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2020 Subway IP LLC

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. Mattel creates innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. They engage consumers through their portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and Magic 8 Ball®, as well as other popular brands that they own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Their offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. They operate in 40 locations and sell their products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

MAGIC 8 BALL® and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from Mattel. ©2020 Mattel.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

Related Links

http://www.subway.com

