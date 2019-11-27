Need Extra Holiday Cash? Flipsy.com Finds Older Phones Worth $50, $100 & More

SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone can use extra holiday cash, so Flipsy.com dug into its data to discover older phones that can be sold for surprisingly high prices. Known as the "blue book of phones," Flipsy.com found several four- and five-year-old phones that are still worth $50, $100 or even more. The full report and prices can be viewed on Flipsy.com.

Some of the most valuable older phones include:

iPhone 6s Plus (2015): $107 - $149

- iPhone 6 Plus (2014): $86 - $131

- Galaxy S6 Edge Plus (2015): $64 - $105

- Galaxy Note 5 (2015): $80 - $104

From junk drawer to $100 or more in under an hour

The average phone upgrade cycle is around 30 months, which means millions of people have these models tucked away in junk drawers. Rather than clutter the house, old phones can instead be sold online for quick holiday cash – up to $50, $100 or more in less than an hour of time. Exact values depend on carrier, capacity and condition.

Flipsy.com offers a suite of free tools to help people sell an iPhone, Samsung phone or any other phone for the most money, including:

Instant buyback and trade-in offer comparisons from Trust Verified Stores

Phone value blue book based on real-world market data

Price lock information: lock in a high price today, then wait until after the holidays to sell

Flipsy.com's free service makes it easy to turn junk drawer castaways into cold, hard cash – just in time for the holidays. See the complete list of valuable older phones and what they're worth on Flipsy.com.

Since 2012, Flipsy has provided sellers with real-time, accurate pricing for iPhones, Android phones, other smartphones and textbooks by aggregating current online sales prices. Flipsy is also a leading buyback vendor search engine that connects device sellers with buyers. Flipsy is a product of Direct Textbook, which operates one of the world's most comprehensive textbook price comparison search engines.

Media Contact:

Brian Morris

Communications Coordinator

brian@flipsy.com

SOURCE Flipsy.com