Need for Flexible Omnichannel Solution Leads Expedition CU to Tyfone

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedition Credit Union ($230M assets; 17,000 members), based in Mendota Heights, Minn., knew it needed to upgrade its legacy digital banking solution. The credit union wanted to eliminate the myriad issues associated with running separate online and mobile systems and was also looking for a solution that offered easy, straightforward integration with third-party systems. Expedition CU will go live on Tyfone's nFinia™ omnichannel digital banking platform in June, 2022.

"Our objective was to move beyond a provider's solution built upon legacy multichannel platforms that didn't allow us to execute our digital channel initiatives," said Expedition Chief Technology Officer Dennis Griesgraber. "We sought an actual partner who would engage us on our specific initiatives and who had superior technology delivered through an omnichannel platform that was capable of coalescing complex multi-interfacing feature sets delivered through an intuitive member experience that meets the expectations of the younger members we're targeting."

He added that with Tyfone, Expedition will get the best of both worlds with respect to integration. "The native feature sets are deployed extremely well and there is also an open philosophy and architecture," he said. "This will allow us to fully leverage API integrations with our third-party providers, giving our members a clean, intuitive, and consistent experience as they perform their digital banking activities."

"To thrive in the current environment, every credit union needs access to a robust, flexible and highly open digital banking platform," said Dr. Siva Narendra, Tyfone's CEO. "We're looking forward to helping Expedition meet and exceed their member expectations."

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore, Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the United States. The company understands that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is its unwavering commitment to exceptional collaboration and communication. The company considers each customer a true partner and places the highest value on every relationship. Additional information is available at www.tyfone.com.

