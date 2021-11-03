Need for Prevention of Industrial Hazards in Manufacturing Units to Boost Demand for Industrial Cleaners Market; Market Valuation to Reach US$ 82.3 Bn by 2031: TMR
- The industrial cleaners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during 2021-2031. Rise in demand for high performance metal cleaning liquids for pretreatment applications is estimated to fuel market growth.
- Surge in use of effective disinfectants by facility managers during COVID-19 pandemic is propelling market growth
Nov 03, 2021, 09:30 ET
ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: Industrial cleaners are generally utilized to remove dirt, tough stains, and strong smells from gas leaks and meat products. On the other hand, commercial cleaners hold mild chemical properties. As a result, major manufacturers are increasing the use of industrial cleaners across construction sites, manufacturing plants, and large warehouses. This factor is creating prominent sales prospects for players in the global industrial cleaners market.
A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that rise in demand for anionic sustainable surfactants is expected to fuel expansion opportunities in the global industrial cleaners market during the forecast period of 2021-2031.
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78261
Industrial Cleaners Market: Key Findings
- Launch of Bio-based and Green Industrial Cleaning Products to Boost Market Sales
Several non-green, traditional cleaning products available today can be hazardous to health and environment. The use of these products can result into long-term illnesses such as asthma. Moreover, such products may leave burns and turn out to be hazardous if ingested.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notes that major health and environmental risks are related to non-green products. The use of such products can result into skin or eye irritation, poisoning, chemical burns, and negative impact on indoor and outdoor air quality.
Owing to the abovementioned adverse impacts, consumers are preferring the use of green cleaning products, which show minimum or no impact on the environment as well as individual's health. This trend is promoting companies in the global industrial cleaners market to develop green and bio-based products. Furthermore, enterprises are focused on avoiding the use of chemicals in their products.
- Players Experience Surge in Demand for Effectual Disinfectants During COVID-19 Pandemic
With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a rise in awareness about the importance of disinfection and cleaning activities across government organizations, public places, and industrial facilities. This factor is expected to translate into surge in demand for products from the global industrial cleaners market. Thus, market enterprises are focused on strengthening their production capabilities and fulfill product demand.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guides public on how to efficiently protect surfaces from coronavirus. Many leading players are registering their product at EPA. A case in point here announcement by the 3M Company. The firm stated that it has obtained EPA registration for eight of its disinfectant products for authorized SARS-CoV-2 virus claim. There is a rise in use of such disinfectant products by facility management teams to avoid complexities related to the coronavirus.
Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=78261
Industrial Cleaners Market: Growth Boosters
- Enterprises in manufacturing and industrial sectors are required to follow several standards and policies pertaining to hygiene, sanitization, and cleanliness. As a result, industrial cleaners are increasingly being utilized by companies from these sectors.
- Surge in demand for industrial cleaners from many industries, including oil & gas, water & wastewater management, chemical & petrochemicals, and food & beverages is projected to fuel expansion of the global industrial cleaners market
- Growth in awareness about the workplace hygiene is expected to drive market expansion
Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=78261
Industrial Cleaners Market: Regional Analysis
- Asia Pacific is one of the lucrative regions for the industrial cleaners market
- Players are projected to gather prodigious sales opportunities in the Asia Pacific market, owing to many factors, including increased industrialization in many regional nations such as China and India
Industrial Cleaners Market: Key Players
The list of key players operating in the global industrial cleaners market includes many names such as:
- Lubrication Engineers
- Huntsman International LLC
- International Products Corporation
- DENSO CORPORATION
- Evonik
- HOCKING INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES
- Nyco Products Company
- Canberra Corporation
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- NuGenTec
- Croda International Plc.
- BASF SE
Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=78261<ype=S
Industrial Cleaners Market Segmentation
Ingredient
- Surfactants
- Solvents
- Chelating Agents
- Others (Phosphates and Biocides)
Product Type
- General Cleaners
- Metal Cleaners
- Disinfectants
- Degreasers
- Others (Defoamers and Deodorizers)
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:
Concrete & Asphalt Cleaners Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/concrete-asphalt-cleaners-market.html
Waxes for Detergents and Cleaners Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/waxes-for-detergents-cleaners-market.html
Biodegradable Cleaners Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biodegradable-cleaners-market.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/industrial-cleaners-market.htm
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article