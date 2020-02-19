Need for Real-time Traffic Management by Enterprises for Successful Online Marketing to Underscore IP Geolocation Solutions Market Growth: TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From a number of factors that are contributing towards high growth rate of global IP geolocation solutions market, a prominent one is enterprises seeking to do online marketing effectively by managing traffic real time. Others include growing need for geo-targeting, personalized content dissemination, and ensuring proper compliance.

Transparency Market Research claims, "The overall growth rate that the global IP Geolocation Solutions market charts will be 11% from 2019 to 2027, taking the market worth up to USD 4.5 bn. by the end of the forecast period. And, this growth would owe itself to a massive increase in demand for location-based services, used in a range of applications – from fraud detection and geo-fencing to content personalization and ad targeting."

Key Findings of the IP Geolocation Solutions Market Study

Location module sub-segment to be a highlight of the module segment over the period used for market assessment

to be a highlight of the module segment over the period used for market assessment Software will hold a prominent place in the solutions segment in terms of contribution to market growth

will hold a prominent place in the solutions segment in terms of contribution to market growth Ad targeting to dominate the segment for application of IP geolocation solutions market; content personalization to see rapid increase in share over the period stated

to dominate the segment for application of IP geolocation solutions market; to see rapid increase in share over the period stated SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) to dominate the segment of enterprise size of the global IP geolocation solutions market from 2019 to 2027

to dominate the segment of enterprise size of the global IP geolocation solutions market from 2019 to 2027 North America to be at the forefront of regional market share

IP Geolocation Solutions Market: Key Driving Factors

Quite a few factors are adding to the growth of global IP geolocation solutions market. And, the ones that drive the market forward in a big way are outlined below.

Cyber-attacks and data breaches are seeing an increase in number and this calls for better fraud and crime detection mechanisms, driving demand for IP geolocation solutions up notably; a large number of industries are at the brunt of these attacks – critical targets being banking, and healthcare

Location-based services are high in demand for a number of reasons ranging from need to personalize content and ads to traffic analysis and geo-fencing or targeting; technologies such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless communications is supporting growth in the global IP geolocation solutions market

Sectors and industries highly reliant on location-based services include e-commerce, manufacturing, telecommunication, advertising, and defense and intelligence

Key Impediments for IP Geolocation Solutions Market Players

One of the primary restraints, holding back global IP geolocation solutions market from charting an even higher growth curve over the period used for assessment, is related to coverage and default location. Basically, the fact that often, instead of giving an accurate center in terms of geography, coordinates provide a default location inside the area that is relevant to the business. This brings in doubt in terms of reliability. However, as technology advances, impact would be effectively checked.

IP Geolocation Solutions Market: Region-wise Analysis

By the end of 2019, North America accounted for a 35.7% market share, dominating the market landscape; the dominance would continue into the period ending 2027

accounted for a 35.7% market share, dominating the market landscape; the dominance would continue into the period ending 2027 Over the assessment period, 12.6% CAGR will be charted by Asia Pacific (APAC) region

(APAC) region Owing to high use of analytics technologies, and big data, Europe is set to chart a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10.4% in the global IP geolocation solutions market over the period 2019 to 2027

Competition Landscape

The global IP geolocation solutions market has a number of players steering the growth curve on a higher trajectory. Some of the leading players are MaxMind, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Google LLC, IP2Location.com, BigDataCloud Pty Ltd, Digital Element, Inc. El Toro LLC, IDB LLC (ipinfo.io), Ipapi (Kloudend, Inc.), IP Stack Technologies, ipwhois.io, and db-ip.com.

The global IP geolocation solutions market's research report, as prepared by Transparency Market Research, profiles these key players in a comprehensive manner.

Transparency Market Research has segmented the IP Geolocation Solutions market report based on module, application, solution, enterprise size, and region.

IP Geolocation Solutions Market, Solution

Software

Cloud-based



On-premise

Services

Professional



Managed

IP Geolocation Solutions Market, by Module

Location Module

Currency Module

Time Zone Module

Connection Module

Security Module

IP Geolocation Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

IP Geolocation Solutions Market, by Application

Content Personalization

Fraud Detection

Ad Targeting

Traffic Analysis

Compliance

Geo-targeting

Geo-fencing

Digital Rights Management

IP Geolocation Solutions Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

