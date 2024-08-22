Need for Recession-Resilient Income Drives Full Subscription of ExchangeRight's $82.28 Million Offering

The DST was launched with a 40.23% loan-to-value and non-recourse interest-only financing at a fixed rate of 5.82% over a 5-year term. The offering contains 13 properties diversified across 10 states and 5 historically recession-resilient tenants, including FedEx, Tractor Supply, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar.

"We remain committed to working with representatives and advisors to provide offerings that are structured to preserve their clients' capital and provide stable, passive income, even through economic volatility," said Joshua Ungerecht, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "As increasingly more investors are transitioning from active to passive real estate investments, we are pleased to help meet that need with a 1031-compatible offering designed to protect investors. All our net-leased offerings since inception have delivered the stable monthly cash flow that investors need on time, every month, meeting or exceeding projected distributions." The past performance of ExchangeRight's offerings, tenants, and cash flow is no guarantee of future results.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $6 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 24 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of July 31, 2024. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios to accredited investors that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. All of ExchangeRight's offerings have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. On behalf of more than 8,400 investors nationwide, the company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that have successfully operated in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties adjacent to strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

