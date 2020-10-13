Need Help Choosing a College Major? AcademicInfluence.com Provides Guides to 29 Majors--and Growing

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When polled about their fears, incoming college students said two looming decisions dominated their apprehensions: selecting the right college and choosing the right major. And for good reason; college is expensive enough. Choosing the wrong major, or even the wrong school, can be a costly mistake.

AcademicInfluence.com offers a set of helpful guides examining 29 specific college majors:

Can't decide which college major is best for you? AcademicInfluence.com can help!

How to Major in…

Fields of study covered (with more on the way):

Accounting

Anthropology

Biology

Business

Chemistry

Communications

Computer Science

Criminal Justice

Earth Sciences

Economics

Education

Engineering

English/Literature

Finance

Game Design

Healthcare Administration

History

Law

Marketing

Mathematics

Medicine

Nursing

Philosophy

Physics

Political Science

Psychology

Religious Studies

Social Work

Sociology

"Navigating a shifting college landscape has gotten more stressful, and the universal challenge of choosing a major only raises the existing tension," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

"While it's a rite of passage for every college student to declare a major, AcademicInfluence.com seeks to make that process as painless as possible. Our How to Major in… series addresses the questions students most want to know about a major," says Macosko.

Students will find detailed answers to frequently asked questions about the most popular college degrees, including:

The most influential schools in the selected discipline,

five things students can expect from their major,

degree levels,

unique concentrations,

common courses,

career options,

and more.

In addition, AcademicInfluence.com provides an overview guide to the process of choosing and declaring a major. This set of answers covers questions about timing, selecting a minor, double majoring, changing majors, and the difference between choosing and declaring a major:

Focus on Declaring a Major

AcademicInfluence.com believes these 29 major guides will help students maximize their potential for achieving satisfaction in their major and creating positive influence in the world after graduating.

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created this proprietary technology—the Influence Engine—for use by AcademicInfluence.com. AcadmicInfluence.com now opens its user-customizable search capabilities so that students, researchers, and inquirers can discover the most influential people and institutions. The Influence Engine will continue growing its capabilities to explore a wider variety of topics and top performers.

"What sets us apart is our proprietary technology, which provides us with a more responsive understanding of trends in education. That's our advantage that we make available to you, the education end-user. It's why you will find the help you need in these guides to majors" says Macosko. "We connect learners to leaders—and also to the life paths that can help take you in a direction that amplifies your gifts, your likes, and your ability to make the most of them through a major that feels right."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

Contact:

Jed Macosko, Ph.D.

Academic Director

AcademicInfluence.com

[email protected]

(682) 302-4945

SOURCE AcademicInfluence.com