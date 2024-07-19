Need Help Developing a Daily Bible Study Habit? This Book is for you!

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of Inspirational Moments by Lester Patrick of Stockton, CA.

Darla Pearson, project manager for New Harbor Press reflects, "Lester provides everything you need to jump start your daily, motivational Bible study."

Book Author Lester Patrick

Inspirational Moments takes the best of Lester's most impactful devotionals and formats them into simple, easy-to-digest daily devotionals. This 6-week guide is organized to lead the reader through an insightful devotion and follows with thought provoking questions, a prayer prompt, and space for journaling.

Inspirational Moments (ISBN: 978-1-63357-291-1, Trade Paper, 408 pages, $19.99, INSPIRATIONAL, SPIRITUAL GROWTH), from New Harbor Press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

About the Author:

Lester Patrick grew up attending the church where he joined at a very early age of seven. He enjoyed a very long career in Information Technology and retired with forty-two years of federal service. For the past fifteen years, he has served as a group leader for a daily international bible study facilitating a weekly bible study, serving as a shepherd to a group of men, and meeting weekly with other group leaders for bible discussions. He speaks from a personal perspective about how developing a daily bible study routine will bless your life and the lives of others.

About the Publisher:

New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

CONTACT:

Rick Bates, Managing Editor

New Harbor Press

888-697-4851

[email protected]

SOURCE New Harbor Press