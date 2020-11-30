Need More Fuel for Online Shopping on Cyber Monday? Denny's is Offering FREE Pancakes and FREE Delivery

Enjoy a meal from Denny's day or night with free delivery, available with no minimum purchase required from November 30 through December 20. Menu items to enjoy include a savory selection of cheesy New! Melts like the All-American Patty Melt and Chick 'N' Shroom Melt and a hearty New! Bowls platform like the Steakhouse Deluxe Bowl and Chicken Biscuit & Gravy Bowl.

For more information please visit www.dennys.com.

ABOUT DENNY'S CORP.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. Denny's has approximately 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 147 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Indonesia, and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

SOURCE Denny's Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dennys.com

