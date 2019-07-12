Need Some Space? Book a Trip to the Moon with Out-Of-This-World Deal from Hotels.com®

DALLAS, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We don't need to tell you that the 50th anniversary of the moon landing is next week. Practically everyone in the galaxy is talking about it, and travelers across the globe are daydreaming of hitching a rocket to outer space. While NASA's 52-million-dollar space travel price tag poses a problem for taking a *real* trip to the moon, you can now book the next best thing.

In honor of this epic lunar anniversary, Hotels.com is helping you channel your inner astronaut by offering discounted stays at "moon" hotels across the globe.

On Tuesday, July 16 at 8:32 a.m. EST – exactly fifty years to the minute since the historic launch of Apollo 11 – Hotels.com will unlock a deal that will go faster than the speed of light. For 11 minutes only, in honor of the inaugural moon mission, space travelers can book rooms for 50 percent off at 11 stellar "moon" properties offering some of the best stays in the Milky Way. From the luxe beaches of Jamaica, to the bustling streets of London and Rome, this might be your one chance to book a trip to the Moon(rise hotel).

So, begin your backwards countdown from 10 and get ready to book a room at one of the following hotels:

"The anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11 is the epic milestone of the galaxy this year," said Katie Junod, general manager of the Hotels.com brand in North America. "And with our access to some of the most incredible "moons" on planet Earth, Hotels.com wants to give travelers the chance to cross a trip to the moon off their bucket list."

Set your alarm for launch and visit Hotels.com/page/moonlanding on July 16. For only 11 minutes, beginning at at 8:32 a.m., use code BLASTOFF to land on whatever moon your heart desires.

Follow along on Twitter and Instagram for updates and make sure to tag @hotelsdotcom and #BlastOff in your photos during your galactic getaway.

