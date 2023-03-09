Need to Attract Younger Consumers Leads Members' Advantage CU to Tyfone

PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With an aging online banking platform and no mobile app, Members' Advantage Credit Union (Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; $178 million; 11,000 members) knew it needed a digital banking upgrade if it wanted to attract the next generation of credit union members. A recommendation by the credit union's core processor Datamatic led the credit union to Tyfone's nFinia™ platform.

"We've lost a few younger members because they really wanted an app, " said CFO Tammy Schwebach-Erdman. "A lot of our members are okay with what we have, but we want to get all our members more engaged. We believe this move will help with growth across the board, including the younger market."

Regarding the selection of Tyfone in particular, Schwebach-Erdman said the company offers the ideal balance of feature-functionality, cost, and outstanding people. "The Tyfone team has been great to work with," she added. "They're very responsive and really listen to our wants and needs."

"Digital banking is no longer a commodity. Community financial institutions must choose wisely because, in this digital-first world, online presence and brand have become synonymous," said Tyfone CEO Dr. Siva Narendra. "We're happy that we can help Members' Advantage turn that corner to a more digital-first approach to serving current and future members."

