Need to cash-out? Maison Reserve adds capability for users to easily sell MRSV crypto without fees

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Reserve deployed a new feature allowing users in their platform to sell their MRSV tokens with one click.

"With over 1,000+ new accounts being created on a daily basis, allowing users to have additional control over the timeline of their exit without incurring transaction fees was a milestone worth reaching ahead of time," mentioned Kevin Williams, senior blockchain engineer at Maison Reserve.

The crypto address or card that initially funded the token purchase is used as the preferred cash-out method in the customer's account.

Once the process begins, a series of validations are done both internally and on the blockchain to ensure the tokens being sold to Maison Reserve by the customer is of the same value as originally purchased.

The money-back guarantee policy Maison Reserve implemented not only covers products that will be available in the near future, but also tokens, rewards, and gift cards.

"To my knowledge, there haven't been companies in the history of blockchain that during pre-sell events allowed users to sell their tokens back to the company they originally purchased it from," said Dallas investor Daniel Anton. "The industry tendency is to normally keep the tokens locked up for months or even years at a time, which can be frustrating for some folks. By giving users the ability to cash-out at their own time establishes greater trust for all parties involved."

To learn more about what Maison Reserve has to offer, visit https://www.maisonreserve.com

SOURCE Maison Reserve & Co

Related Links

https://www.maisonreserve.com

