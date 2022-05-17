Need to Enhance Aesthetic Appearance to Steer Facial Implants Market Past US$ 5.6 Bn in 2032

U.S. Facial Implants Market to Register 7.5% CAGR by 2032 as Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Skyrockets

The facial implants market research report published by Fact.MR offers an in-depth outlook of major factors pushing sales and demand in the industry. The report further delivers elaborate insights into the recent industry developments, drivers, and challenges across major segments, including product, material, procedure, and region for the forecast period (2022-2032).

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global facial implants market size was valued at US$ 2.5 Bn in 2021. Sales of facial implants are expected to reach US$ 2.7 Bn in 2022 and US$ 5.6 Bn in 2032. As per Fact.MR Research, the global facial implants market is anticipated to showcase growth at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Increasing virtual representation on various social media platforms is anticipated to accelerate the demand for facial implants. Rising concerns associated with personal appearance, especially among the millennials are also expected to contribute to this growth.

Numerous advantages of plastic surgeries, such as less hospital stay, painless procedure, quick recovery time, and high safety are likely to surge the demand for facial implants. In addition, growing awareness regarding cosmetic surgeries and celebrity endorsements by brands are set to augur well for the market.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7336

The global market is expected to showcase an upward shift by 2032 stoked by the rising number of chin augmentation procedures for facial rejuvenation purposes. Increasing cases of road accidents are leading to weak or recessed chin, which can be improved by chin enhancement surgery.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, around 1.3 million people die because of road traffic crashes worldwide. It also states that more than 93% of road traffic deaths occur in middle- and low-income countries. These numbers are estimated to grow at a fast pace with the increasing sales of vehicles, thereby pushing the market.

Moreover, increasing usage of polymer for performing deformity correction surgeries is likely to accelerate growth. As polymer has good tensile strength, it is set to exhibit high popularity for usage in facial implants.

Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and increasing focus on facial aesthetics are projected to boost the North America facial implants market. Similarly, ongoing development of the healthcare infrastructure and rising medical tourism activities in India and China are set to drive the Asia Pacific market.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 2.5 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 2.7 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 5.6 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 7.7%

Key Takeaways:

By product, the facial implant injectables segment is anticipated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2032.

Based on material, sales in the polymer category are expected to surpass 7.2% in the forecast period.

The U.S. facial implants market is likely to be valued at US$ 2.0 Bn , registering 7.5% CAGR in 2032.

, registering 7.5% CAGR in 2032. Demand for facial implants in the China is projected to reach nearly US$ 393.1 Mn by the end of 2032.

is projected to reach nearly by the end of 2032. Sales of facial implants in Japan are estimated to surge at a CAGR of 6.1% and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 317.0 Mn in 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing concerns regarding aesthetic and physical appearance among people are compelling them to adopt cosmetic procedures, including facial implants.

Rising cases of facial deformities owing to trauma and congenital disorders are likely to foster the demand for facial implants.

Restraints:

Cosmetic procedures, such as facial implants can have numerous side effects, including nerve damage, swelling, and prolonged scarring.

If facial implants become malpositioned or shift, these can lead to contour abnormalities.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Facial Implants Market, Request Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7336

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players operating in the global market are focusing on technology innovations and new product launches to cater to the ever-increasing demand from customers. Some of the other key players are striving to expand their product portfolios and distribution channels to strengthen their positions in the global market.

For instance,

March 2022 : Zoriox Innovation Labs, a leading provider of medical solutions headquartered in Tamil Nadu, announced that it has started working with facial surgeons by using the cutting-edge Patient-Specific Implants (PSI) technology to reconstruct an individual's face.

: Zoriox Innovation Labs, a leading provider of medical solutions headquartered in Tamil Nadu, announced that it has started working with facial surgeons by using the cutting-edge Patient-Specific Implants (PSI) technology to reconstruct an individual's face. May 2022 : Kelyniam Global, an innovative medical products manufacturing company based in the U.S., mentioned that its total revenue was $656,858 in the three months that ended in March 31, 2022 . The company stated that it witnessed a high demand for custom implants in March 2022 owing to COVID-19.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Stryker Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Osteomed L.P.

Medartis AG

Integra Lifesciences

Matrix Surgical USA

Calavera Surgical Design

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7336

More Valuable Insights on Facial Implants Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global facial implants market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This report also provides key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing the sales in facial implants market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Chin and Mandibular Implants

Cheek Implants

Nasal Implants

Facial Implant Injectables

By Material:

Metal Facial Implants

Biologicals Facial Implants

Polymers Facial Implants

Ceramic Facial Implants

By Procedure

Facial Implants for Eyelid Surgery

Facial Implants for Facelift

Facial Implants for Rhinoplasty

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Facial Implants Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of facial implants market in 2022?

What will be the growth rate of the global facial implants market during 2022-2032?

Which are key drivers bolstering the growth in facial implants market?

Which are the factors hindering the growth in the facial implants market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global facial implants market during 2022-2032?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Active Implantable Device Market: Increasing prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular disorders worldwide is likely to propel the demand for active implantable devices in future years. In addition, increasing usage of orthopedic implants for distraction osteogenesis is expected to augur well for the global market.

Biomarkers Market: As per FMI, sales in the global biomarkers market are expected to reach US$ 278 Bn and generate a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2032. The ability of biomarkers to provide consistent and accurate results, as compared to conventional diagnostic tools is a vital factor that is likely to push sales.

Zellweger Spectrum Disorders Market: Rising implementation of stringent norms by governments to mandate newborn screening tests is projected to augur well for the market. Besides, increasing research and development activities to better understand the diagnosis of this disorder is another crucial factor that is set to propel growth.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Blog: https://blog.factmr.com/

SOURCE Fact.MR