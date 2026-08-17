Needham Bank Announces Opening of New Prudential Center Location

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank is now welcoming customers at its new full-service branch located at 111 Huntington Ave. in the Prudential Center, expanding its Boston presence with personalized banking and financial expertise. The branch officially opened on August 17, 2026.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the heart of Boston at the Prudential Center," said Joseph P. Campanelli, President and CEO of Needham Bank. "As we grow, our focus remains on building meaningful relationships and helping customers achieve their financial goals."

The branch will be led by Ivette D. Mesmar and Rocio Guerrero.

Mesmar brings 20 years of banking experience in branch management, business development, and client relationships, including leadership roles at prominent financial institutions.

"Building strong community relationships is what matters most to me in banking," said Mesmar. "I am excited to deepen those relationships in Boston."

Guerrero brings 20 years of banking experience in branch and relationship management across multiple financial institutions.

"I take pride in understanding customers' needs and providing solutions that help them succeed," said Guerrero. "I look forward to serving and supporting the Boston community."

Residential Loan Officer Danny Tieu and Business Development Officer Pedro Xavier will also support the branch.

Tieu brings more than ten years of lending experience and focuses on helping clients navigate the mortgage process, including affordable homeownership programs.

Xavier brings more than 15 years of business banking experience focused on client relationships, market growth, and strategic partnerships.

To mark its arrival, Needham Bank donated $10,000 each to two local nonprofits: the Dorchester-based Massachusetts Affordable Homeownership Alliance (MAHA) and buildOn in Boston.

MAHA supports first-time and first-generation homebuyers through education, advocacy, and affordable homeownership programs.

buildOn in Boston engages high school students in under-resourced communities through service, learning, and education.

The new branch brings Needham Bank's personalized service, local decision making, and financial expertise to the Prudential Center community.

About Needham Bank

Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts and operates locations across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has helped individuals, businesses, and nonprofits build for their futures since 1892. The Bank offers tech-forward products and services, larger-bank financial expertise, and community-bank local knowledge and commitment. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of the FDIC.

SOURCE Needham Bank