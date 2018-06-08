Needing Roommates and Second Jobs May Be Less Likely Thanks to IDR, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Expenses can seem to be piling up everywhere people look, especially outside of college. To make ends meet, student loan borrowers may consider many ways to try and help themselves. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, may be able to help individuals avoid some less than desirable measures to be able to afford repayment and get back to what matters to them.

Roommates, second jobs, and the like can be necessary for many reasons, but many people look forward to the days when they aren't. Many people dream of the days where they can start saving up enough money to put down a deposit on a new place for just them and their family. "People with student loans can feel the burden of repayment very shortly outside of college, and there's a chance that they weren't financially well off before they entered college and took out loans, either," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

For people who have to work out ways to save up money to combat student loan payments that have become a hassle, Ameritech Financial may be able to help. Ameritech Financial assists qualifying clients to apply for federal programs that can potentially lower their payments and get them on track for student loan forgiveness after 20-25 years. "People can't put their lives on hold to gather things they need for their best life. Time doesn't work for anyone like that. Having options though, to be potentially able to better afford needs in life, is something federal student loan borrowers may be able to look forward to," said Knickerbocker.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

