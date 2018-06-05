Needle Coke Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Needle Coke Market - Overview



Needle coke is a high grade, high value, petroleum or coal-based coke. It is primarily employed in the manufacture of graphite electrodes of very low coefficient of thermal expansion for electric arc furnaces in the steel industry.



In terms of type, the petroleum derived segment accounted for more than 60% share of the market in 2017.The market share of the petroleum derived segment is expected to decline by the end of the forecast period due to the increase in production capacities of China-based needle coke manufacturers.



Most manufacturers in China produce coal tar pitch based needle coke.In terms of grade, the super premium segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth rate during the forecast period.



The super premium grade has the lowest coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), which makes it more suitable for the production of high grade graphite electrodes.In terms of application, the graphite electrode segment held major share of the market in 2017.



This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. However, lithium ion batteries application segment is projected to expand at a rapid CAGR between 2018 and 2026 owing to its high demand.



Asia Pacific held a significant share of the market in 2017 in terms of value and volume.China is highly lucrative country of the needle coke market in Asia Pacific.



Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The market in Europe is likely to expand at a significant pace in the near future.



This report analyzes and Forecast the market for needle coke at the global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2017 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



The report also includes historical data from 2012 to 2016.The study includes drivers and restraints of the global needle coke market.



It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for needle coke during the forecast period.The report also highlights opportunities in the needle coke market at the global and regional level.



The report provides different types of needle coke manufactured by each company by grade. It also provides the list of potential customers for needle coke based on application.



The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global needle coke market.Porter's Five Forces model for the needle coke market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, grade, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on type, region, and key players.



The study provides a decisive view of the global needle coke market by segmenting it in terms of type, grade and application.In terms of product type, the needle coke market has been classified into petroleum derived and coal tar pitch derived.



In terms of grade, the needle coke market has been segregated into intermediate, premium, and super premium.In terms of application, the needle coke market has been divided into graphite electrode, lithium ion batteries, and others.



These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for needle coke in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report provides the historical market size from 2012 to 2016 and actual market size of needle coke for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years.The global needle coke market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in kilo tons.



Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.



The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global needle coke market. Key players operating in the needle coke market include Phillips 66, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, JXTG Holdings, Inc., Baotailong New Material Co., Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bao-steel Group, C-Chem CO., LTD., Seadrift Coke LP, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co Ltd., Sinosteel Anshan Research Institute of Thermo-Energy Co., Ltd., Petrochina International Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co., Petroleum Coke Industries Co. (K.S.C), Petrocokes Japan Ltd., and FangDa Carbon New Material Co. Ltd.



Needle Coke Market, by Type

Petroleum Derived

Coal Tar Pitch Derived



Needle Coke Market, by Grade

Intermediate

Premium

Super Premium



Needle Coke Market, by Application

Graphite Electrode

Lithium Ion Batteries

Others (Specialty Carbon, etc.)



Needle Coke Market, by Region Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Takeaways



The coal tar pitch segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period .This is due to the resumption of coal tar pitch based needle coke manufacturing units in China. These units had been shut down due to the environmental constraints and closure of graphite electrode production units during 2015 and 2016.

Most of the needle coke is utilized in the manufacture of graphite electrodes.These electrodes are employed in new steel production and recycling of steel.



Asia Pacific was a prominent manufacturer of steel in the world, as of May 2017.

Needle coke is employed to manufacture graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. Graphite anodes materials made from needle coke have ability in particle size reduction, improve process ability, improve chemical properties, increase density, improve first cycle efficiency, and offer ease of intercalation.

In terms of application, the graphite electrode segment accounted for more than 80% share of the needle coke market in 2017. The segment is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Historical prices of needle coke were quite stable until December 2014.Prices started falling due to the low oil prices and oversupply of the product.



Prices reached an all-time low by the end of 2016.



