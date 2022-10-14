Needle-free Injection System Global Market Report 2022-2028: Rising Demand for Biosimilars and Vaccination Processes Bolsters 16% Growth Rate

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Needle-free Injection System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global needle-free injection system market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global needle-free injection system market to grow with a CAGR of over 16% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on needle-free injection system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.

The report on needle-free injection system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global needle-free injection system market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global needle-free injection system market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases

Relatively fast and safe

Low drug dosage requirement

2) Restraints

The development cost of a needle-free injection system is relatively higher

3) Opportunities

Rising demand for biosimilars and vaccination processes

Segment Covered

The global needle-free injection system market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, type of medication, application, and end-user.



The Global Needle-free Injection System Market by Technology

Jet

Spring

Micro-array Patch

The Global Needle-free Injection System Market by Product

Prefilled

Fillable

The Global Needle-free Injection System Market by Type Of Medication

Liquid

Powder

The Global Needle-free Injection System Market by Application

Vaccination

Dermatology

The Global Needle-free Injection System Market by End-User

Hospital

Homecare

Company Profiles

PharmaJet

Portal Instruments

Medical International Technology, Inc

NuGen Medical Devices

Crossject SA

Bioject Medical Technologies

National Medical Products Co. Ltd.

Amico Group

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

InsuJet

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the needle-free injection system market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the needle-free injection system market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global needle-free injection system market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Needle-free Injection System Market Overview



4. Needle-free Injection System Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Needle-free Injection System Market by Technology



6. Global Needle-free Injection System Market by Product



7. Global Needle-free Injection System Market by Type of Medication



8. Global Needle-free Injection System Market by Application



9. Global Needle-free Injection System Market by End-user



10. Global Needle-free Injection System Market by Region 2022-2028



11. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hy3t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets