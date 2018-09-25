Needle Free Injection System Market to Reach a Market Size of $25 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report Needle Free Injection System Market (2018-2024), published by KBV Research, the Needle Free Injection System market is expected to attain a market size of $25 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. Needle free injection systems are used to introduce liquid formulations, drugs and vaccines as solid particle dosage form. Needle free injection technologies (NFIT) is gaining popularity in past few years as they were developed to prevent the growing number of needle stick injuries and associated problems. Additionally, these systems are novel ways to introduce different medicines in patients without piercing the skin with a conventional needle. As these systems improve the immune response to vaccines or medications, eliminate risks of needles, and reduce healthcare costs, the incorporation for these devices across healthcare settings has witnessed unprecedented demand.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519478/KBV_Research_Logo.jpg )

Geographically, the market is dominated by North American region owing to the increasing demand of self-administration (especially in the case of diabetes) and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in this region. In addition, high awareness among patient population regarding the benefits of needle free injection system and favorable reimbursement policies especially for insulin delivery has supplemented the market growth. However, Asia pacific region holds immense growth potential owing to the rising incidence of diabetes, growing awareness regarding lowering the burden of needle stick injuries and growing healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies such as China and India.

Access Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/needle-free-injection-system-market

The Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors segment dominated the Global Needle Free Injection System Market by technology in 2017, and would continue to represent the same trend till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The jet based technology aids in the delivery through high pressure stream of liquid into a skin. The growing incidence of diseases especially diabetes have propelled the demand for these devices worldwide. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, approximately 30.3 million people or 9.4% of the total population of the U.S. suffered from diabetes. In addition, in 2016, approximately 3.6 million people were diagnosed of diabetes in the UK. Therefore, growing incidence of diabetes would propel the market growth.

Insulin delivery segment has dominated the market by application in 2017, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Insulin delivery devices such as insulin pens and jet injectors are the novel ways to introduce insulin into patients without piercing the skin. For instance, Insujet and Injex both utilize jet injector technology to deliver insulin at high velocity into the subcutaneous site. The rising utilization of needle free injector system for delivering insulin especially for the patient having needle phobia have propelled the market growth.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Needle Free Injection System Market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Endo International PLC, Antares Pharma, Inc., Pharmajet, Medical International Technology, Inc. (MIT), National Medical Product Inc., Valeritas Inc., European Pharma Group BV, Portal Instruments, Injex Pharma AG, Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.

Needle Free Injection System Segmentation

By Product

Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors

Fillable Needle-Free Injectors

By Technology

Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors

Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors

By Type

Liquid-Based Needle Free Injectors

Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors

By Site of Delivery

Subcutaneous Injectors

Intramuscular Injectors

Intradermal Injectors

By Usability

Reusable Needle-Free Injectors

Disposable Needle-Free Injectors

By Application

Vaccine Delivery

Insulin Delivery

Pain Management

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Research laboratories

Others

By Geographies

North America Market US Market Canada Market Mexico Market Rest of North America Market

Europe Market Germany Market UK Market France Market Russia Market Spain Market Italy Market Rest of Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market China Market Japan Market India Market South Korea Market Singapore Market Malaysia Market Rest of Asia-Pacific Market

LAMEA Market Brazil Market Argentina Market UAE Market Saudi Arabia Market South Africa Market Nigeria Market Rest of LAMEA Market



Companies Profiled

Endo International PLC

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Pharmajet

Medical International Technology, Inc. ( MIT )

) National Medical Product Inc.

Valeritas Inc.

European Pharma Group BV

Portal Instruments

Injex Pharma AG

Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

Global Smart Insulin Pen Market

Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Global Surgical Equipment Market

Global Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market

About Us:

Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.

Our aim is to transform and customize our services to address the fast changing business needs of our clients. With innovative methods, we seek to empower our research tools with new capabilities that would eventually bring about customer delight, as we understand that businesses evolve.

Media Contact:

Mr. Alan D'Souza

KBV Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407

New York, N.Y. 10001

United States (U.S)

Tel: +1(646)661-6066

Email: query@kbvresearch.com

SOURCE KBV Research