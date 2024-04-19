Needle-Free Injection Systems Market, 43% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global needle-free injection systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 15375.4 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market 2023-2027

North America is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global needle-free injection systems market

Geographic Landscape:

The Needle-Free Injection Systems market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the US market. Microarray patches, liquid-based, and powder injectors are key technologies in this sector. Subcutaneous, intramuscular, and intradermal injections are common delivery methods. Hospitals and clinics, home care, and research laboratories are major end-users. Jet-based needles, laser-powered needles, and vibration-based needles are advanced needle-free technologies. Vaccine and insulin delivery, oncology, pain management, and home care settings are primary applications. The healthcare sector is a significant market, with a focus on painless drug delivery, fillable and prefilled devices, and self-injection devices. Chronic diseases, the geriatric population, mass vaccination for communicable diseases, and the need to prevent needlestick injuries are key market drivers. Biologics, large molecule drugs, infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, and emerging technologies like AI, telecare, e-prescription, and IT are shaping the future of needle-free injection systems.

Research Analysis

The Needle-Free Injection Systems Market encompasses innovative technologies designed for self-administration in various sectors, including chronic diseases management among the geriatric population. These systems offer alternatives to traditional needles for mass vaccination against communicable diseases, reducing the risk of needlestick injuries. Biologics, microarray patches, and liquid-based or powder-based injectors are integral components of this market. Subcutaneous, intramuscular, and intradermal injections are delivered via needle-free systems, enhancing convenience and safety in hospitals and clinics, home care, and research laboratories. Jet-based needles, laser-powered needles, and vibration-based needles are advanced needle-free injection technologies, revolutionizing vaccine delivery and insulin delivery in oncology and other therapeutic areas.

Market Drivers

The Needle-Free Injection Systems Market encompasses innovative technologies such as Microarray patches, Liquid based injectors, and Powder based injectors, offering painless drug delivery solutions. These systems include Subcutaneous and Intradermal injectors, utilized in Hospitals and clinics, Home care, and Research laboratories. Jet Based Needles, Laser Powered Needles, and Vibration Based Needles are key components, enabling vaccine delivery and insulin delivery in Oncology and Pain Management. Home Care Settings and the Healthcare sector benefit from fillable and prefilled self-injection devices for chronic diseases, geriatric population, and mass vaccination against communicable diseases. Needle-Free systems reduce the risk of Needlestick injuries and ensure sterility for Biologics and Large molecule drugs used in Infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS. AI, Telecare, E prescription, and IT integration further enhance market growth.

Market Overview

The Needle-Free Injection Systems market represents a significant advancement in healthcare technology. These devices, such as Chronics, Comunicables, and Integrians, enable drug delivery without the use of needles. They are particularly beneficial for patients with a fear of needles or those requiring frequent injections. Devices like Injectors and Pneumatics from Vibrant and Vaccines are key players in this market. Delivery systems like Powders and Discs from Subcutaneals and Intradermals offer non-invasive alternatives for various applications. Homes and Hospitals alike benefit from these needle-free technologies, which deliver drugs more comfortably and efficiently. Care and Settings, Reachers, and Liquids are other essential components of these systems. The market for Needle-Free Injection Systems is expected to grow due to increasing demand for painless and convenient drug delivery methods.

