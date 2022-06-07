Needle-Free Injection Systems Market To Surpass $466.2 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

Jun 07, 2022, 08:10 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the needle-free injection systems market size was $151.0 million, which is likely to progress with a 13.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, to reach $466.2 million by 2030. The growing diabetic populace, burgeoning occurrence of needle injuries, and dread of needles amongst individuals are the key drivers for the market.
The prefilled bifurcation, within the product segment, is predicted to witness the higher needle-free injection systems market CAGR, in excess of 14%, from 2021 to 2030. Additionally, the U.S. is the major buyer of these devices because of the high count of people with chronic diseases, including diabetes, in the nation. Further, these systems are mostly self-administering, thus help decrease the risk of infection and human dosing errors.
The higher revenue in the market was generated by reusable devices in the past, as they are cost-effective in the long run, with only the vial requiring regular purchase. The disposable bifurcation is projected to grow at a rapid rate in the years to come. This is because these variants prevent the cross-contamination and injuries associated with needles.
The major share of the revenue in the needle-free injection systems market was held by jet-based category, which is likely to grow with an approximately 14% CAGR. This would be owing to the shorter time consumed in preparing the medication, fewer accidental needlestick pricks, and a reduced risk of infections associated with these variants.
Hospitals and clinics account for the widest usage of these devices. This is credited to the technological improvements, growth in the need for immunization, and surge in the demand for medication delivery systems, because of the high footfall of patients at such centers. The swiftest increase in the usage of these devices is to be seen in home-care settings, because of the speedy increase in diabetic patient volume.
Needle-Free Injection Systems Market Regional Insights
- In 2021, North America was the chief revenue contributor, with an over 40% share, and it is likely to be the market leader till 2030. This is because of the developed infrastructure for healthcare, increase in the patient awareness on safe infections, surge in the occurrence of enduring diseases, and rise in the spending on the development of needle-free injectors by medical device and pharma firms in the region.
- The APAC needle-free injection systems market is likely to have the swiftest growth over this decade. This can be because of an increase in the income and surge in the healthcare expenditure emerging economies. Moreover, emerging economies have a vast unmet need for quality healthcare, which offers wide opportunities to players.
Needleless systems are vastly used for the delivery of insulin. This is credited to the massive diabetic population and the anxiety of needles among people. Diabetes was earlier majorly associated with the elderly, but now, pediatric diabetes is also becoming common. Moreover, since the risk of a needle-related injury does not exist, needle-free injections are a feasible option at homes, hospitals, and clinics.
Needle-Free Injection Systems Market Segmentation Analysis
By Product
- Fillable
- Prefilled
By Type
- Liquid-Based
- Projectile/Depot-Based
- Powder-Based
By Technology
- Jet-Based
- Spring-Based
- Laser-Powered
By Usability
- Disposable
- Reusable
By Delivery Site
- Subcutaneous
- Intramuscular
- Intradermal
By Application
- Vaccine Delivery
- Insulin Delivery
- Pain Management
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Home-Care Settings
- Research Laboratories
Regional Outlook
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
