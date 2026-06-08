Neem Medical Spa Expands to Chestnut Hill, Bringing Physician-Led Aesthetic, Longevity, and Wellness Care to Greater Boston

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neem Medical Spa, founded by Dr. Rosy Sandhu, proudly announces the opening of its newest Massachusetts location at 1006 W Roxbury Parkway, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467, expanding access to physician-led aesthetic medicine, wellness transformations, and advanced rejuvenation treatments rooted in science, strategy, and personalized care.

Opening in July 2026, the Chestnut Hill location will bring together Dr. Sandhu and Neem Medical Spa's dedicated team of experts to deliver advanced aesthetic and wellness services in a welcoming, elevated environment focused on natural results, long-term transformation, and healthy aging.

The Chestnut Hill location marks Neem Medical Spa's fifth location serving the Greater Boston area. For more than 15 years, Neem Medical Spa has helped thousands of patients achieve greater confidence, healthier skin, and improved wellness through personalized treatment plans and physician-guided care. The practice has built a reputation for combining advanced technology, evidence-based medicine, and exceptional patient experiences to deliver natural-looking, transformative results.

Led by Founder and Medical Director Dr. Rosy Sandhu, Neem Medical Spa has become known for combining medical expertise with aesthetic artistry and an unwavering dedication to innovation. With over 15 years of clinical experience and a philosophy centered on intentional aging, Dr. Sandhu has built Neem Medical Spa around personalized treatment planning designed to help patients look refreshed, feel confident, and age strategically-not reactively.

"I founded Neem Medical Spa because I wanted to move beyond simply treating symptoms of aging and help people proactively optimize how they look, feel, and age," said Dr. Rosy Sandhu, Founder and Medical Director of Neem Medical Spa. "Our goal is to give patients a roadmap for aging well-not just a treatment menu. Through thoughtful treatment planning, advanced technology, and compassionate care, we help patients build confidence and take ownership of how they age."

The new Chestnut Hill location will offer a comprehensive range of advanced aesthetic and wellness services, including:

Facial balancing and full-face rejuvenation treatments

Advanced skin tightening and collagen stimulation technologies, including XERF™

Microneedling and regenerative aesthetic treatments

Laser skin rejuvenation and pigmentation correction

Laser hair removal utilizing advanced aesthetic technology

Physician-guided wellness, longevity, and healthy aging programs

Weight management, metabolic optimization, and personalized wellness planning

In addition to aesthetic treatments, Neem Medical Spa offers physician-guided wellness programs focused on healthy aging, metabolic health, hormone optimization, weight management, and preventative wellness strategies. This integrated approach reflects the practice's belief that looking your best begins with feeling your best.

Central to Neem Medical Spa's patient philosophy is Dr. Sandhu's signature 3F Method™ - Foundation, Fill, Finish - a science-backed framework designed to create thoughtful, natural-looking results through strategic care planning. The method begins with Foundation, addressing skin health, collagen support, inflammation, and wellness factors; moves to Fill, restoring balance and facial structure with precision and restraint; and concludes with Finish, refining, protecting, and maintaining long-term outcomes. This intentional approach reflects Neem Medical Spa's commitment to personalized, sustainable results rather than isolated cosmetic procedures.

Known for continually embracing innovation, Neem Medical Spa integrates advanced technologies, evidence-based aesthetic medicine, and individualized wellness strategies to help patients achieve refreshed, balanced, and natural-looking results. The Chestnut Hill opening reflects the practice's continued mission to redefine modern well-aging through physician-guided care, strategic planning, and exceptional patient experiences.

To celebrate the opening, Neem Medical Spa plans to host a Grand Opening Event in July, featuring educational presentations, personalized consultations, treatment demonstrations, and exclusive introductory offers for attendees.

About Neem Medical Spa

Neem Medical Spa is a physician-led aesthetic and wellness practice founded by Dr. Rosy Sandhu.

With five locations serving the Greater Boston area, Neem Medical Spa specializes in advanced aesthetic treatments, skin rejuvenation, wellness optimization, and healthy aging solutions designed to help patients look refreshed, feel confident, and age with intention. Through its signature 3F Method™ and commitment to innovation, Neem Medical Spa combines science, strategy, and personalized care to deliver natural-looking, long-lasting results.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Contact Us | Neem Medical Spa

SOURCE Neem Medical Spa