Neema Hospitality Launches Annual Summer Charity Promotion in Support of Team Fox for Parkinson's Research

Hotels for a Cure returns for 2026, with $5 donated per stay at all 10 Neema Hospitality properties from May 22 through September 7

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thank you to Team Fox, the grassroots fundraising program at The Michael J. Fox Foundation, for the work you do every day in support of Parkinson's research. Neema Hospitality is proud to launch Hotels for a Cure 2026, our annual summer charity promotion. From May 22 through September 7, 2026, we will donate $5.00 per stay at each of our 10 hotel properties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia directly to Team Fox.

This campaign is personal. My father has Parkinson's disease. I watch him every day, and I know firsthand that the five million people worldwide living with this condition are not a statistic — they are our parents, the people who shaped who we are. In the United States, 90,000 new cases are diagnosed every year and there is still no known cure. We made a DECISION that we were not going to stand on the sidelines.

Team Fox is the grassroots fundraising program at The Michael J. Fox Foundation — an organization applying urgency and smart science to find a cure. "This is not an abstract cause for our family. Every guest who books a stay this summer becomes part of something bigger than a hotel room. They become part of the movement to find a cure," says Sandeep Thakrar, President of Neema Hospitality.

Book a stay at any Neema Hospitality property between May 22 and September 7, 2026, and we will automatically donate $5.00 to Team Fox — no extra steps required. A QR code is available at all properties for guests who want to give directly. The promotion runs across all 10 properties under Choice Hotels, Marriott, and IHG brands in PA, MD, and WV.

Hotels for a Cure started as a personal CHOICE to use our business as a force for good. This year, it carries more weight than ever. This campaign is dedicated to my father and to every family walking that same road. Book a stay. Make a donation. Join us in finding a cure. I know 2026 is going to be our most meaningful campaign yet.

To book a stay and support Parkinson's research, visit NeemaHospitality.com/portfolio. To donate directly to Summer Charity Promotion, visit: https://give.michaeljfox.org/fundraiser/7248744

ABOUT NEEMA HOSPITALITY

Neema Hospitality operates 10 franchised hotel properties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia under Choice Hotels, Marriott, and IHG brands. Founded as a family business, Neema is known for operational excellence and a deep commitment to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.neemahospitality.com.

Contact:

Neema Hospitality

Sandeep Thakrar

(240) 285-6690

[email protected]

SOURCE Neema Hospitality