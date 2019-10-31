Neenah Announces Board Addition

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) today announced that Donna M. Costello has been appointed to its Board of Directors to serve as independent director and a member of the Company's Audit Committee. Ms. Costello's appointment is effective as of November 1, 2019 with an initial term of office expiring at the Company's 2021 annual meeting.

Ms. Costello currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of C&D Technologies, Inc., a technology company that produces and markets systems for the power conversion and storage of electrical power. Prior to her current role, Ms. Costello held positions at Sequa Corporation, a diversified global industrial company, where she had served both as Chief Financial Officer, and Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

"Donna brings a broad and deep knowledge of finance, as well as a proven track record as a strategic advisor and business partner at companies for whom she has worked," said John O'Donnell, Chief Executive Officer. "I'm excited to welcome her to our board and look forward to her contributions and participation."

With the addition of Ms. Costello, the size of Neenah's board returns to eight directors, seven of whom meet the New York Stock Exchange standards for independence.

About Neenah

Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company focused on premium niche markets that value performance and image. Key products and markets include advanced filtration media, specialized performance substrates used for digital transfer, tape and abrasive backings, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The Company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 80 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at the Company's web site, www.neenah.com.

