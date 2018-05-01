Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018

In addition, the company announced that its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time at Neenah's corporate office, located at 3460 Preston Ridge Road, Suite 600, Alpharetta, Georgia 30005. Common shareholders of record as of end of business on March 29, 2018 are eligible to vote at the meeting.

About Neenah, Inc.

Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that value performance and image. Key products and markets include advanced filtration media, specialized performance substrates used for digital transfer, tape and abrasive backings, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 80 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at the company's web site, www.neenah.com.

