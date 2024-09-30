Neeve secures $15 million to revolutionize cloud infrastructure for smart buildings

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeve ( neeve.ai ), a cloud Platform-as-a-Service provider for smart buildings and spaces, today announced it secured $15 million financing led by Cantor Fitzgerald and RXR. This investment will drive Neeve's global expansion supporting the digital transformation of the commercial real estate sector, accelerating sustainability initiatives, and enhancing cybersecurity measures.

The Neeve platform is currently deployed in over 650 buildings globally. Neeve recognizes that real estate owners need to ensure their existing buildings are smart and secure. However, upgrading legacy networks to achieve best-in-class cybersecurity and converged connectivity requires significant upfront investment, while maintaining older networks exposes building owners and their tenants to security threats. Neeve's zero-trust platform solves this dilemma and becomes the foundation for edge AI applications in buildings, easily working with both new and existing operations technology (OT) networks.

"For the past seven years, leading companies worldwide have turned to Neeve to help revolutionize and safeguard their operational infrastructure technology," said Nitesh Trikha, CEO of Neeve. "With this funding, we look forward to continuing our growth efforts and expanding our cutting-edge solutions to accelerate our customers' journey to cloud and AI."

"We see Neeve as a game-changer for the real estate industry," said Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald. "With its cutting-edge technology and visionary approach, Neeve is well on its way to becoming a leading cloud and edge infrastructure provider for smart buildings. Their solutions will not only enhance the operational efficiency of buildings but also set a new standard for cybersecurity in the built environment."

"As a long-time customer, we've seen Neeve's tools digitally transform our assets into smart buildings, which we believe will be table stakes to be competitive in the 'new normal.' With the increased importance of cybersecurity, we believe Neeve will continue to be critical to position our assets for long-term success," said Scott Rechler, Chairman and CEO of RXR.

This funding accelerates Neeve's mission to be the real estate industry standard in cybersecurity, intelligence, and cloud infrastructure, positioning them as the smarter foundation for spaces.

Neeve, formerly View Inc.'s Smart Building Cloud, is now operating as a separate company from View Smart Windows.

About Neeve

Neeve is a cloud PaaS company transforming smart buildings and spaces making them simpler, smarter, and more sustainable. Neeve's vision is to make spaces work seamlessly for people, providing a technology foundation for buildings that is reliable, secure, and intelligent. As a trusted partner to owners, occupiers, operators, and integrators, Neeve's edge and cloud technology is securing operational technology (OT) and enabling the AI transformation of the real estate industry. For more information about Neeve and its products visit neeve.ai

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 78 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equities, investment banking, prime brokerage, commercial real estate, and infrastructure, as well as for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of the 24 primary dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information, please visit www.cantor.com.

About RXR

RXR is an innovative investor, developer and place-maker committed to applying a customer and community-centered approach to building properties, services, and products that create enduring value for all stakeholders. Headquartered in New York with a national platform strategy, RXR is a 450+ person, vertically integrated operating and development company with expertise in a wide array of value creation activities, including ground up real estate, infrastructure and industrial development, uncovering value in underperforming properties, repurposing well-located iconic properties, incorporating cutting edge technologies and value-added lending. The RXR platform manages 93 commercial real estate properties and investments with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $18 billion, comprising approximately 30.5 million square feet of commercial properties, a multi-family residential portfolio of approximately 9,400 units under operation or development, and control of development rights for an additional approximately 3,000 multi-family and for sale units as of December 31, 2023. Gross asset value compiled by RXR in accordance with company fair value measurement policy and is comprised of capital invested by RXR and its partners, as well as leverage.

