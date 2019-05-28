Neeyamo Announces the Appointment of Pradeep Subherwal as Its Chief Operating Officer

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo, a market leader in providing platform-enabled HR and payroll solutions, announced that Pradeep Subherwal has been appointed as its Chief Operating Officer, effective May 20, 2019. This is a new position created within Neeyamo and will serve as a key for continuing to improve Neeyamo's operational effectiveness. Pradeep will be reporting to Rangarajan Seshadri, Chief Executive Officer at Neeyamo.

With more than 20 years of experience in the field of operations and service delivery, Pradeep has worked across several industry verticals, which include hospitality, information technology and financial services. Before joining Neeyamo, Pradeep led HR operations and service delivery for Verifone, prior to which he was with IBM for almost a decade where he played a key role in IBM's recruitment practice and HR Shared Services.

As Neeyamo's newly appointed COO, Pradeep, will assume responsibility for driving HR and payroll operations for Neeyamo's clients across its lines of businesses.

"Pradeep is an enthusiastic leader with the right background in building strategies that have helped companies improve their HR operational excellence. I believe that Pradeep is a great addition to Neeyamo's leadership team and that he is capable of leveraging his exposure and expertise to accelerate Neeyamo's growth," said Rangarajan Seshadri. "I have tremendous confidence that Pradeep will operate both tactically and strategically by bringing in world-class operational practices that will contribute to Neeyamo's endeavor to constantly attain operational excellence."

Commenting on his appointment, Pradeep Subherwal said, "In today's complex and highly competitive market, customers would prefer to focus on their core businesses and leave HR policy, practice and engagement to domain experts. Having had first-hand experience with Neeyamo and its team, I truly believe that they have the right expertise in delivering comprehensive HR solutions backed by world-class HR platforms. I am delighted to be part of this exciting journey and optimistic about what we have in store for our customers."

