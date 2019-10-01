Neeyamo Inc. Sponsors and Exhibits at the HR Tech Conference to Be Held in Las Vegas on October 1 - 4, 2019

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo Inc., a leading platform-based HR services provider specializing in servicing the Long-Tail countries of multi-national organizations, announced that it is exhibiting at the HR Tech Conference scheduled to take place on 01 – 04 October 2019 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas.

As the industry's leading independent event for 20+ years, HR Tech features an unrivaled cutting-edge agenda for HR and IT professionals from businesses of all sizes. With its primary focus aimed at helping HR departments succeed through technology intervention, the HR Technology Conference is intended for those looking to optimize usage of current HR systems as well as for those exploring HR solutions to best suit their business needs.

Inviting delegates to booth 206 at the exhibition, Samuel Isaac, Head of Marketing and Strategy at Neeyamo said, "In today's world, technology and business are inextricably linked and more and more organizations are looking at integrating their HR operations and technology for a seamless HR transformation journey. Therefore, our theme for the event this year is 'Synergizing HR Technology & Operations for a revolutionary experience.' Neeyamo's HR services portfolio backed by its newly launched HR technology and innovation wing – NeeyamoWorks, provides the perfect amalgamation of HR operations and technology to global organizations looking for a single global HR interface and an enhanced user experience."

Commenting on his participation, Yegnaswamy Yegnanarayanan (YY), CEO at NeeyamoWorks said, "The team and I are excited to showcase the NeeyamoWorks suite of products at the HR Tech Conference this year. Our portfolio of future-ready products is built to complement and fill white spaces seen within global organizations' existing HR landscape." He further added, "I'd like to invite delegates to our booth 206 to learn what a new-age HR technology solution can do for global HR operations and how organizations can reap benefits by embarking on a synergized HR transformation journey."

About Neeyamo

With more than 1,500 professionals specializing in delivering Global Payroll, Background Verification and HR services across more than 185 countries, Neeyamo is one of the world's foremost providers of platform-enabled HRO services for multinationals with operations spread across a long-tail of countries. Neeyamo has also partnered with leading HR cloud solutions to help communicate maximum value to its customers. Its service lines cover the entire pre-hire to post-retire lifespan of an employee life cycle. To learn more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

