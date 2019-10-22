Neeyamo Inc. Sponsors and Exhibits at the UNLEASH World 2019, to Be Held in Paris on Oct. 22-23, 2019

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo Inc., a leading platform-based HR services provider specializing in servicing the long-tail countries of multinational organizations, is elated to announce its exhibit at UNLEASH World Conference & Expo, scheduled to take place on Oct. 22-23, 2019, at the state-of-the-art Paris Convention Centre, Porte De Versailles.

UNLEASH World, one of the largest shows on the future of work and HR technology, is a confluence of decision-makers, visionaries, influencers, and disruptors from over 120 countries for an HR revolution. The UNLEASH Conference & Expo highlights the most influential leaders of the Future of Work and HR Technology. Partners and speakers at the conference will discuss the latest insights on work and workforce technologies that will redefine the HR industry in the near future.

Inviting the delegates from various global organizations to the booth #605 at the Conference and Expo, Samuel Issac, Sr. Vice President of Strategy and Head of Group Marketing at Neeyamo said, "I would like to invite the delegates to booth #605 to witness how global HR solutions and suites of HR technology products can effectively manage the complexities of HR operations at multinational organizations and simultaneously provide a personalized and intuitive user experience to the employees."

Stop by the booth for a quick demo of NeeyamoWorks' products that are tried, tested and proven solutions that many Fortune 500 companies and global organizations have already derived benefits from.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based HR solutions provider focused on delivering global HR and payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across long-tail countries. With more than 1,700 professionals serving clients across 190+ countries and underpinned by its technology wing NeeyamoWorks, Neeyamo works at the intersection of business and technology to deliver best-in-class HR solutions to global enterprises and create sustainable value to the stakeholders. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com

