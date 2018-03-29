Neeyamo is Positioned as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's NEAT for Next Generation Payroll Services

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NelsonHall, a leading global business and IT services analyst firm, has recognized Neeyamo as a "Leader" in its Next Generation Payroll Services NEAT which was published this month. The NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) evaluated 22 vendors on two key parameters: namely, the ability to deliver immediate benefits to customers and the ability to meet clients' future requirements. Neeyamo was identified as a Leader by a combination of scores collated from analyst assessments and feedback derived from Neeyamo's customers.

PayNComp™ – Neeyamo's global payroll solution is a holistic solution developed using Neeyamo's proprietary Cloud First, World First© design philosophy. The solution equips Neeyamo to deliver payroll services in over 150 countries with an extended scope covering upstream activities such as payroll input preparation and downstream activities such as compliance and employee experience. Widely acclaimed for assisting multi-national organizations with employees spread across a long-tail of countries, Neeyamo is leveraging technology to transform the way global payroll services are delivered.

"We are elated with the acknowledgment from NelsonHall," said Samuel Isaac, vice president, strategy, at Neeyamo. "Neeyamo is invested in expanding its global reach to comply with the growing need among multi-national organizations to support their employees in the long-tail region. With the 'Global Payroll Hyperloop' framework in place, we intend to set newer benchmarks in innovation and technology."

Pete Tiliakos, the principal HR services analyst with NelsonHall, said: "Neeyamo has been recognized as a Leader for its overall payroll capability and extended long-tail multi-country support which spans 130-plus countries. Neeyamo has focused its investments and innovation efforts on bringing to market a solution (through its payroll 'Hyperloop' framework) that transforms and supports a truly global payroll model. This was validated by high overall client satisfaction ratings which reflected Neeyamo's ability to support and meet client needs both current and future."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo Inc. is a provider of end-to-end human resources outsourcing (HRO) services. The end-to-end payroll solutions include payroll full-service, compliance, payments and help-desk spread across long-tail countries covering all the requirements of the client with a proprietary tool "PayNComp." Neeyamo offers full-scope global payroll solutions in 150-plus countries and background verification services in 198 countries – all of which integrate with SAP Success Factors solutions. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the "art of the possible" in IT and business services with analysts in the U.S., U.K. and Continental Europe. NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

